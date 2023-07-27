Photos: See Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski in Audible's CENTER OF THE YOUNIVERSE

Tonight (July 27), six-time Emmy Award nominee Tituss Burgess and Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski begin their three-night-only run in Audible’s Center of the YOUniverse, directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli.
 
Get a first look at photos below!
 
A very limited number of tickets remain available and can be purchased at Click Here. For sold out performances, a limited number of $65 standing room tickets will be available for purchase at the box office only.
 
Center of the YOUniverse will also be recorded live from the Minetta Lane Theatre and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.
 
Center of the YOUniverse is an out-of-this-world spectacle starring Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski with music, laughter, and (probably) the salvation of humanity from its self-inflicted doom. Unaware of just how brightly the other one shines, Tituss and Jane will attempt the impossible: a double-booking. In a unique blend of song and storytelling, they’ll stop at nothing to upstage each other and steal the spotlight…until they realize the true purpose of being ridiculously attractive and having immeasurable talent: to unite and heal the world. It’s an outrageously fun and weird show full of pop and theatrical duets. A clash of divas and dueling vocals. It’s the show the world didn’t know it needed until reading this blurb.
 
The show’s creative team includes Riw Rakkulchon (scenic design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Brian Ronan (sound design), and Dan Garmon (music director). Technical supervision for the production is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical’s Jonathan Whitton.




