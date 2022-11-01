Photos: See Santino Fontana, Lesli Margherita & More at Abingdon Theatre Company's 30th Anniversary Gala

Abingdon Theatre Company rang in their 30th anniversary at their annual gala this past Monday, October 24 at The Edison Ballroom (240 W. 47th Street). Stars came out to celebrate Abingdon's milestone 30th anniversary as ATC honored Legacy Award Recipient Tony Award winner David Zippel and ATC Board President DMW Greer.

See photos from the event below!

Among the all-star cast were Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Tony Award nominees Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl from the North Country), Carolee Carmello (1776), and Bryce Pinkham (A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder), as well as Olivier Award winners Ruthie Henshall (Passion) and Lesli Margherita (Matilda). Joining them were Nick Adams (Hulu's "Fire Island"), Jacob Dickey (Company), Claybourne Elder (HBO's "The Gilded Age"), Eden Espinosa (Lempicka), Blaine Krauss (Hamilton), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show). The concert featured choreography by Deidre Goodwin, musical direction by Jonathan Parks, and direction by Chad Austin.

At the gala, Chad Austin announced Abingdon's One Night Only Series will be renamed The DMW Greer One Night Only Series in honor of the support and commitment of DMW Greer to ATC over the years. Throughout the night, the company raised money for the series, as well as their next short film through Abingdon Virtual.

The DMW Greer One Night Only Series strives to create a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical experience. Each event is a chance for us to orchestrate the magic when artists come together to create. Voices young and old, unique and never repeated, a chance to revisit classics, and hear a new voice for the first time. Past productions featured in ATC's One Night Only series includes Alex Edelman's award-winning Off-Broadway production, Just For Us, which won the prestigious Herald Angel Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Additionally, the One Night Only series has featured pieces such as The Prompter starring Oscar Winner Estelle Parsons, as well as Dominique Fishback's one-woman play, Subverted, to be adapted with Oscar Winner Jamie Foxx. Other notable performances include Robin and Me, Tonya and Nancy, and Love! Valour! Compassion!

Abingdon Virtual's premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, garnered the 1st Place Award at the Wild Dogs International Screendance Festival, Best Cinematography at the Eastern European Film Festival, Honorable Mention at the London International Monthly Film Festival, Finalist at both the Prague International Film Awards and SHORT to the Point Festival, and garnered 18 separate film festival selections, notably at the Portland Dance Film Festival and the prestigious San Francisco Dance Film Festival. Abingdon Virtual's follow-up film, As Apple Pie, garnered 6 wins at various festivals, most notably Winner of Best Indie Short at New York International Film Awards; the film also received 16 selections from various film festivals, most notably Finalist at Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and Semi-Finalist at Dumbo Film Festival.