Photos: See Peppermint, Judy Kuhn, Nikki M. James & More at SING OUT FOR FREEDOM

The American Civil Liberties Union and the New York Civil Liberties Union presented their hybrid streaming and in-person Sing Out For Freedom benefit concert last night, Monday, November 22 at 7:30pm (EST at The Town Hall).

Check out photos below!

The benefit concert featured performances and appearances from Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti, tap dancer Ayodele Casel, November Christine, Kayla Davion (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical), Somáh Haaland, Tony Award Winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), four-time Tony Award Nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Assassins), Tony Award Nominee Arian Moayed ("Succession," Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), Lauren Molina (Desperate Measures, Sweeney Todd), Alba Ponce de León, Nikhil Saboo (Mean Girls), Arya Shahi (PigPen Theatre Co.), Liana Stampur, Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night), Alexandria Wailes (Deaf West Theatre), Kuhoo Verma (Octet, Fairycakes), Princess Sasha Victomé, and Brandon Michael Nase, Executive Director of Broadway for Racial Justice, this year's Sing Out For Freedom honoree. KO will present BFRJ with the Michael Friedman Freedom Award.

They joined Peppermint (Head Over Heels, "RuPaul's Drag Race"), who served as host for the evening. The hybrid in-person and live-streamed concert will be directed by Jess McLeod (Hamilton in Chicago).

November Christine, Somáh Haaland, Nikki M. James, Judy Kuhn, Arian Moayed, Lauren Molina, Alba Ponce de León, Nikhil Saboo, Arya Shahi, Liana Stampur (co-founder of this event), Shaina Taub (co-chair), and Princess Sasha Victomé are all NYCLU Artist Ambassadors.

Sing Out For Freedom, now in its 19th year, was co-founded by Liana Stampur and Erich Bergen along with NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the work of the NYCLU and the ACLU to promote and protect civil rights and liberties in New York and across the country. For more information, visit www.singoutforfreedom.com.

Photo credit: Natalie Powers



Treya Lam, Lauren Molina, Shaina Taub, Kuhoo Verma



KO and Princess Sasha Victomé



Peppermint



The cast of Sing Out For Freedom



Peppermint



Alexandra Wailes and Judy Kuhn



Jess McLeod and Peppermint



Peppermint



Donna Lieberman and Liana Stampur



Jess McLeod and Arian Moayed



Arian Moayed



Cindy Tsai, Brandon Michael Nase, Deona??te Goodman and Shaunice Alexander



Shaina Taub and Nikki M. James



Alexandra Wailes and Judy Kuhn



November Christine, Princess Sasha Victomé and Lauren Molina



Ayodele Casel, Nikki M. James, Treya Lam and Shaina Taub



Peppermint and the cast of Sing Out For Freedom



Lauren Molina



The cast of Sing Out For Freedom



Ayodele Casel



Nikki M. James



Arian Moayed



Lauren Molina, Princess Sasha Victomé and November Christine