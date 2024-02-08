Photos: See Josh Radnor & More in Rehearsals for THE ALLY at The Public Theater

The production has been extended through Sunday, March 17.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

The Public Theater will present a one-week extension through Sunday, March 17 for the world premiere of The Ally. Written by Tony Award-winning playwright Itamar Moses (The Band’s Visit) and directed by Drama Desk winner Lila Neugebauer (Appropriate), the production begins previews in the Anspacher Theater with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Thursday, February 15 through a TodayTix lottery. The production officially opens on Tuesday, February 27. Tickets to all performances are available now.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below! 

For each performance, a limited number of rush tickets are available for $30. Tickets can be purchased several different ways. Those interested in accessing tickets can visit the TodayTix app starting at 9:00 a.m. on the day of each public performance until inventory is sold out or until two hours before the performance time. Rush tickets may also be purchased on the day of a performance at the Box Office starting at 2:00 p.m. up until one hour before the show begins. The Call Center is also available to assist with purchasing rush tickets from 12:00 p.m. up until two hours before the performance time or until inventory is sold out.

THE ALLY is a fierce drama that gives voice to some of the most contentious and important questions of our time. When college professor Asaf (Josh Radnor) is asked by a student to sign a social justice manifesto, what seems at first like a simple choice instead embroils him in an increasingly complex web of conflicting agendas that challenge his allegiances as a progressive, a husband, an artist, an academic, an American, an atheist, and a Jew. With tensions at an all-time high, Asaf is forced to confront the age-old question: “If I am only for myself, what am I?” The Ally is a passionate, provocative, and unflinching new play about the vanishing line between the personal and the political.

THE ALLY features Cherise Boothe (Nakia), Elijah Jones (Baron), Michael Khalid Karadsheh (Farid), Joy Osmanski (Gwen), Josh Radnor (Asaf), Ben Rosenfield (Reuven), and Madeline Weinstein (Rachel).




1
Full Cast Set for THE ALLY at The Public Theater Photo
Full Cast Set for THE ALLY at The Public Theater

The Public Theater has revealed the complete cast for the world premiere of THE ALLY written by Tony Award-winning playwrightItamar Moses (The Band’s Visit) and directed by Drama Desk winner Lila Neugebauer (Appropriate). 

