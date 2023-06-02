Photos: See Cameron Crowe, Tom Kitt & More at the ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Recording Listening Party

The Almost Famous Original Cast Recording Listening Party, celebrating Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt’s 2023 Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score, took place last night!

The event was held at The Friki Tiki piano bar in Midtown and featured cast, creative team, producers and crew members.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way. It's a celebration of community, family, fandom and the power of music.