Photos: See Cameron Crowe, Tom Kitt & More at the ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Recording Listening Party

The event was held at The Friki Tiki piano bar in Midtown and featured cast, creative team, producers and crew members.

ALMOST FAMOUS
The Almost Famous Original Cast Recording Listening Party, celebrating Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt’s 2023 Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score, took place last night! 

The event was held at The Friki Tiki piano bar in Midtown and featured cast, creative team, producers and crew members.

Check out photos below!

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way. It's a celebration of community, family, fandom and the power of music.

Photo credit: Krista Schlueter

Tom Kitt, Almost Famous cast and Neal Preston
Tom Kitt, Almost Famous cast and Neal Preston

Tom Kitt and Casey Likes
Tom Kitt and Casey Likes

Tom Kitt and Casey Likes
Tom Kitt and Casey Likes

Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe
Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe

Tom Kitt and Anika Larsen
Tom Kitt and Anika Larsen

Tom Kitt and Almost Famous cast
Tom Kitt and Almost Famous cast

Tom Kitt
Tom Kitt

Stacie Negas and Scott Farthing
Stacie Negas and Scott Farthing

Rob Colletti and Casey Likes
Rob Colletti and Casey Likes

Neal Preston and Cameron Crowe
Neal Preston and Cameron Crowe

Jane Abramson, Sarah O'Gleby and Tom Kitt
Jane Abramson, Sarah O'Gleby and Tom Kitt

Jana Djenne Jackson and Brandon Contreras
Jana Djenne Jackson and Brandon Contreras

Jana Djenne Jackson and Brandon Contreras
Jana Djenne Jackson and Brandon Contreras

Casey Likes and Cameron Crowe
Casey Likes and Cameron Crowe

Brandon Contreras, Cameron Crowe, Rob Colletti, Casey Likes, Sarah O'Gleby and Jakeim Hart
Brandon Contreras, Cameron Crowe, Rob Colletti, Casey Likes, Sarah O'Gleby and Jakeim Hart

Anika Larsen, Jakeim Hart, Danny Lindgren, Ann Klein
Anika Larsen, Jakeim Hart, Danny Lindgren, Ann Klein

Anika Larsen and Cameron Crowe
Anika Larsen and Cameron Crowe



RELATED STORIES

1
Listen: ALMOST FAMOUS Original Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now Photo
Listen: ALMOST FAMOUS Original Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now

The Almost Famous – Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available! Listen to the full album here!

2
Listen: 1973 From ALMOST FAMOUS; Cast Recording to Be Released Next Month Photo
Listen: '1973' From ALMOST FAMOUS; Cast Recording to Be Released Next Month

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Almost Famous will be released April 21, 2023. Learn how to preorder and presave the album here! The new track “1973” has also been released today, performed by Casey Likes, Emily Schultheis, Anika Larsen, and the company.

3
Photos: Original Film Star Billy Crudup Visits ALMOST FAMOUS Photo
Photos: Original Film Star Billy Crudup Visits ALMOST FAMOUS

Billy Crudup, who played Russell Hammond in the original Almost Famous film, visited the cast of Almost Famous on Broadway this week, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment. Check out the photos here!

4
Photos: Jimmy Fallon Attends ALMOST FAMOUS Performance Photo
Photos: Jimmy Fallon Attends ALMOST FAMOUS Performance

Check out photos of Almost Famous film cast member Jimmy Fallon (Dennis Hope) attending a performance of Broadway’s Almost Famous!

