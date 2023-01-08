Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Original Film Star Billy Crudup Visits ALMOST FAMOUS

Almost Famous plays its final performance today, Sunday, January 8.

Jan. 08, 2023  

Billy Crudup, who played Russell Hammond in the original Almost Famous film, visited the cast of Almost Famous on Broadway this week, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment.

Check out the photos below!

Playing its final performance today, Sunday, January 8, Almost Famous will have run for 30 preview performances and 77 performances.

Almost Famous features music and co-lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and Casey Likes. The company also includes Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters and Matthew C. Yee.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Almost Famous
Billy Crudup and The Cast of "Almost Famous"

Almost Famous
Billy Crudup and Chris Wood

Almost Famous
Billy Crudup, Director/Writer Cameron Crowe and Chris Wood

Almost Famous
Billy Crudup, Director/Writer Cameron Crowe and Chris Wood

Almost Famous
Billy Crudup and Chris Wood

Almost Famous
Billy Crudup and Chris Wood

Almost Famous
Composer Tom Kitt, Director/Writer Cameron Crowe and Billy Crudup

Almost Famous
Billy Crudup and Casey Like

Almost Famous
Billy Crudup, Chris Wood and Casey Likes

Almost Famous
Billy Crudup, Casey Likes, Chris Wood and Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Director/Writer Cameron Crowe, Casey Likes, Billy Crudup, Chris Wood, Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Composer Tom Kitt, Director/Writer Cameron Crowe, Casey Likes, Billy Crudup, Chris Wood and Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Billy Crudup and The Cast of "Almost Famous"




