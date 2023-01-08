Photos: Original Film Star Billy Crudup Visits ALMOST FAMOUS

Billy Crudup, who played Russell Hammond in the original Almost Famous film, visited the cast of Almost Famous on Broadway this week, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment.

Playing its final performance today, Sunday, January 8, Almost Famous will have run for 30 preview performances and 77 performances.

Almost Famous features music and co-lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and Casey Likes. The company also includes Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters and Matthew C. Yee.

