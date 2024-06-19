Photos: STEREOPHONIC and THE OUTSIDERS Meet Up For A Post-Tonys Celebration

STEREOPHONIC and THE OUTSIDERS are the 2024 Tony Award winners for Best Play and Best Musical.

By: Jun. 19, 2024
Today before their first show back as Tony winners, the casts and creative teams of STEREOPHONIC and THE OUTSIDERS, met in the alleyway that they share on 45th Street. The famed alleyway is where the stage door is for the Golden and Jacob’s Theatres. 

On Sunday night, STEREOPHONIC won 5 Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Director of a Play, Best Sound Design for a Play, Best Set Design for a Play, and Best Featured Actor in a Play. 

THE OUTSIDERS won 4 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Director of a Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, and Best Sound Design of a Musical. 

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova

The casts of STEREOPHONIC and THE OUTSIDERS




