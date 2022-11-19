Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Some Like It Hot
Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Hosts Star-Studded Special Preview Performance

Opening night is scheduled for December 11th.

Nov. 19, 2022  

On Friday, November 18th, Broadway's Some Like It Hot hosted a special preview performance. Guests were treated to a pre-show cocktail, with Marc Shaiman indulged the crowd with an impromptu rendition of the title number at the piano before heading over to the Shubert Theatre for the evening performance.

Joining Some Like It Hot creative team members Casey Nicholaw (Director & Choreographer), Amber Ruffin (Co-Book Writer), Marc Shaiman (Music & Lyrics) and Scott Wittman (Lyrics), notable guests included Dionne Warwick, Tony Danza, Zac Posen, Noma Dumezweni, Anthony Edwards, Eric Stoltz, Renee Fleming, Gina Gershon, Darren Star, Candace Bushnell, Maye Musk, Erich Bergen, Susie Essman, Amir Arison, Caroline Aaron, Dominic Fumusa, Celia Weston, Jonathan Fernandez and more.

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute. Opening night is scheduled for December 11th.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?




