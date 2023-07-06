Photos: SIX Queens Raise a Glass at Bond 45's New Queen's Corner

Ready to raise a goblet to the queendom? Six has just partnered with Bond 45 (221 W 46th St) to create the Queens Corner, a special dining area inspired by the musical, featuring purple upholstery and a brass plaque to celebrate SIX on Broadway. Bond 45 will also be adding a SIX-inspired purple cocktail, The Queens’ Cup, to the menu. BroadwayWorld was there for the special kick-off and you can check out photos below!

SIX, the new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, celebrated its long-awaited official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (now known as the Lena Horne Theatre).

The Broadway cast features Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Marilyn Caserta, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli’ Conway, Kristina Leopold, and Aubrey Matalon as Alternates.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski