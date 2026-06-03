Photos: Red Bull Theater's Gala Honors John Lithgow and Joanna Cole

On Monday, June 1, Red Bull Theater honored John Lithgow with the Matador Award for Achievement in Classical Theater, and Joanna Cole, a major supporter of Red Bull Theater since 2005, with the George Mayer Award for Extraordinary Service to Classical Theater at The Running of the Red Bulls Gala Benefit. The evening was held at The Bowery Hotel (335 Bowery). Check out photos below!

Hosted by Santino Fontana, the evening featured special performances by Norbert Leo Butz and Nikki Renée Daniels, along with additional surprises. Guests, including Michael Emerson, Laila Robins, Grantham Coleman, Mary Testa, Mark Linn Baker, Stephen DeRosa, Kathryn Meisle, enjoyed dining, a silent auction, and the opportunity to gather with the Red Bull Theater family of artists and supporters.

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova