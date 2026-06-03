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Photos: Red Bull Theater's Gala Honors John Lithgow and Joanna Cole

Santino Fontana, Norbert Leo Butz, and Mary Testa attended the benefit at The Bowery Hotel.

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On Monday, June 1, Red Bull Theater honored John Lithgow with the Matador Award for Achievement in Classical Theater, and Joanna Cole, a major supporter of Red Bull Theater since 2005, with the George Mayer Award for Extraordinary Service to Classical Theater at The Running of the Red Bulls Gala Benefit. The evening was held at The Bowery Hotel (335 Bowery). Check out photos below!

Hosted by Santino Fontana, the evening featured special performances by Norbert Leo Butz and Nikki Renée Daniels, along with additional surprises. Guests, including Michael EmersonLaila RobinsGrantham ColemanMary Testa, Mark Linn Baker, Stephen DeRosa, Kathryn Meisle,  enjoyed dining, a silent auction, and the opportunity to gather with the Red Bull Theater family of artists and supporters.

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova

Photos: Red Bull Theater's Gala Honors John Lithgow and Joanna Cole Image
Mark Linn Baker and Founder and Artistic Director Jesse Berger

Photos: Red Bull Theater's Gala Honors John Lithgow and Joanna Cole Image
John Lithgow and the staff of Red Bull Theater

Photos: Red Bull Theater's Gala Honors John Lithgow and Joanna Cole Image
John Lithgow, Jesse Berger and Joanna Cole

Photos: Red Bull Theater's Gala Honors John Lithgow and Joanna Cole Image
Stephen DeRosa, Jack O'Brien and John Lithgow

Photos: Red Bull Theater's Gala Honors John Lithgow and Joanna Cole Image
Mary Testa

Photos: Red Bull Theater's Gala Honors John Lithgow and Joanna Cole Image
Santino Fontana and Nikki Renée Daniels

Photos: Red Bull Theater's Gala Honors John Lithgow and Joanna Cole Image
Kathryn Meisle with Founder and Artistic Director Jesse Berger

Photos: Red Bull Theater's Gala Honors John Lithgow and Joanna Cole Image
John Lithgow

Photos: Red Bull Theater's Gala Honors John Lithgow and Joanna Cole Image
John Lithgow, Norbert Leo Butz

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