Photos: Rebecca De Mornay and the Cast of THE PUSHOVER Take Final Bows

The world premiere production of John Patrick Shanley's THE PUSHOVER, directed by Kirk Gostkowski, recently closed after extending its limited run to May 2. Check out photos of the cast taking their final bows below!

THE PUSHOVER is a play about three bad-ass women who collide and collude at a spa in New Mexico, and a bare-bones Asian restaurant in Queens. Dangerous and hungry, their weapons and their passions bleed into each other. They speak the language of the outcast, rough and sexual, and fight to survive, and to love.

The production starred Rebecca De Mornay as Evelyn, known from films such as Risky Business and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, who collaborated previously with John Patrick Shanley on a benefit reading of one-acts titled Outcasts (TBN Theater). The cast also includes Di Zhu* (The Master and Margarita, The Dragon) as Pearl, Christina Toth* (Orange Is the New Black, Candlelight) as Soochie, and Christopher Sutton* (William Mastrosimone's Rules of Desire) as the therapist. *The Actor or Stage Manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

The production featured scenic design by Jackson Berkley (Fortuity, Public Theater), costume design by Debbi Hobson (A Will to Live), and lighting design by Dariel Garcia. Greg Russ (Humpty Dumpty, Usual Rejects) is the sound designer, and Rafaella Rossi* (Humpty Dumpty, Wait Until Dark) is the stage manager and Megan Sophie Gore (Stalin: The Musical, Aves + Autta + Ino + Mel) is the assistant stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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