Photos: Original TITANIC Star Victor Garber Visits TITANIQUE

The cast of Titanique got a special visit earlier this week from a star of the 1997 film! Victor Garber, who is hilariously turned into his own character by Frankie Grande in the musical spoof, stopped by the Asylum Theatre to check it out.

The world premiere of Titanique, the irresistibly funny and irreverent new musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, plays through Sunday, November 6, 2022.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity, and heart, Titanique features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "All by Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas