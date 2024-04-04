Photos: Original Greaser Matt Dillion Visits THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway

The Outsiders is running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Greasers stick together! Previews for The Outsiders, the new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture, are currently underway on Broadway. Matt Dillon, who played 'Dallas Winston' in the original 1983 film, stopped by the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre before opening night to see the show. Check out photos of Dillon and the rest of the cast below.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.
The cast features Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul Holden.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Producer Angelina Jolie, Producer Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Original film star Matt Dillon, Joshua Boone, Dan Berry, Jason Schmidt, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Brody Grant, Emma Pittman, Brent Comer, Kevin William Paul, Daryl Tofa, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne, Cast Member/Associate Choreographer Tilly Evans-Kreuger, Director Danya Taymor, Associate Director Miranda Cornell, Book Writer Adam Rapp, Music & Lyrics, Musical Supervision & Arrangements/Orchestrations Justin Levine, Music & Lyrics Jamestown Revival's Zach Chance, Associate Choreographer Kristen Carcone, Choreographers Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman with the Company of "The Outsiders"
Matt Dillon, Brent Comer, Joshua Schmidt and Sky Dakota-Lynch
Sky Lakota-Lynch, Producer Angelina Jolie, Kevin William Paul, Brent Comer, Joshua Boone, Joshua Schmidt, Matt Dillon and Brody Grant
Matt Dillon with the "Greasers" of "The Outsiders" Josh Strobl, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Jordan Chin, Joshua Boone, Brody Grant, Renni Anthony Magee, Brent Comer, Jason Schmidt, Tilly Evans-Krueger and Daryl Tofa
Signage at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
