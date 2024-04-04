Photos: Original Greaser Matt Dillion Visits THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greasers stick together! Previews for The Outsiders, the new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture, are currently underway on Broadway. Matt Dillon, who played 'Dallas Winston' in the original 1983 film, stopped by the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre before opening night to see the show. Check out photos of Dillon and the rest of the cast below.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.

The cast features Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul Holden.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas