Photos: On the Red Carpet at Second Stage's Fall Gala, With Michael Urie, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Brittney Mack, and More!

The event took place on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 583 Park Avenue.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Second Stage Theater' held itsFall Gala honoring Second Stage Board Chair Terry Lindsay and her husband, bob lindsay, Co-Founder and Chairman of Lindsay Goldberg, on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 583 Park Avenue.

Check out photos below!

The gala featured a one-night-only show hosted by Michael Urie (Torch Song Trilogy) and featuring performances by Craig Bierko (Girl from the North Country); Alex Boniello, Zachary Noah Piser, and Will Roland from Dear Evan Hansen; Gabriel Canepa, Kaylin Maggard, Taylor Massa, and Noah Wang from The Juilliard School; Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along); Robi Hager (Spring Awakening); Brittney Mack (Six The Musical); Heather Alicia Simms (Richard III); and Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime, The Man of La Mancha). The evening is directed by Elena Araoz with music direction by Solon Snider Sway.

All funds raised from the evening support Second Stage Theater's artistic programs.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Terry Lindsay, bob lindsay

Terry Lindsay, bob lindsay

Debra Martin Chase

Debra Martin Chase

Lynn Nottage

Lynn Nottage

Heather Alicia Simms

Heather Alicia Simms

Heather Alicia Simms, Lynn Nottage

Heather Alicia Simms, Lynn Nottage

Gloria Reuben

Gloria Reuben

Samantha Mathis

Samantha Mathis

Alex Boniello, Will Roland

Alex Boniello, Will Roland

Brittney Mack

Brittney Mack

Carole Rothman, Lynn Nottage

Carole Rothman, Lynn Nottage

Carole Rothman, Lynn Nottage, Debra Martin Chase

Carole Rothman, Lynn Nottage, Debra Martin Chase

Common

Common

Debra Martin Chase, Common

Debra Martin Chase, Common

Carole Rothman, Common

Carole Rothman, Common


