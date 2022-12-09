Photos: OHIO STATE MURDERS Cast Celebrates Opening Night!
Ohio State Murders also stars Tony Award Nominee Bryce Pinkham, Drama Desk nominee Lizan Mitchell, and more.
Ohio State Murders officially opened last night on Broadway. Starring Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, Ohio State Murders is the first show to play at the renamed and renovated James Earl Jones Theatre.
See photos of the cast celebrating opening night below!
Ohio State Murders also stars Tony Award Nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Drama Desk nominee Lizan Mitchell (On Sugarland, Trojan Women), Mister Fitzgerald, and Abigail Stephenson, with understudies Brett Diggs, Brooke Gardner, Christian Pedersen and Gayle Samuels.
When writer Suzanne Alexander (Audra McDonald) returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels. Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.
The creative team for Ohio State Murders includes set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, sound design by Justin Ellington, projection design by Jeff Sugg, wig/hair/make-up design by J. Jared Janas, original music by Dwight Andrews and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.
Brett Diggs, Brooke Gardner, Gayle Samuels and Christian Pedersen
Audra McDonald and Will Swenson
Audra McDonald and Will Swenson
Audra McDonald and Will Swenson
Phylicia Rashad and Director Kenny Leon
Audra McDonald, Anna McDonald and Zoe Donovan
Audra McDonald and Anna McDonald
Abigail Stephenson and Jeremy O. Harris
Abigail Stephenson and Jeremy O. Harris
Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman and Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald and Lizan Mitchell pose with Adrienne Kennedy's Family
Audra McDonald poses with Adrienne Kennedy's Family
Audra McDonald poses with Adrienne Kennedy's Family
