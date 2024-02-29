Photos: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, SPAMALOT and More Shout Out the Entertainment Community Fund 

Over the last few months, several Broadway shows have hosted performances benefitting the Entertainment Community Fund as part of their Benefit Performance program, Producer's Picks. The tickets are donated by the producers of each show, so ticket buyers’ entire purchase goes to support the Entertainment Community Fund's programs and services.

At each Producer’s Picks performance, cast members generously deliver a Curtain Call Speech to let audiences know how their support impacts the Fund.

Recent Producer's Picks included Merrily We Roll Along, Spamalot, How To Dance In Ohio, and Harmony. Check out photos from all of the special curtain call speeches below.