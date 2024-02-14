Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda & David Iacono Visit HADESTOWN

Lin-Manuel Miranda, and David Iacono, star of Amazon’s hit series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" visisted Hadestown on Broadway last night!

Check out photos below!

Hadestown currently features "The Summer I Turned Pretty" star Lola Tung as Eurydice, Ani DiFranco as Persephone, Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes, and Phillip Boykin as Hades. They are joined by Lindsey Hailes, Belén Moyano, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.