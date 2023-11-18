Photos: Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Share the Stage with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall

The one-night-only concert took place on Friday, November 17, 2023.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke—was joined by Tony Award winners Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara for a one-night-only concert on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the performance.

Check out the photo from the performance below!

Together with Steven Reineke, Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara have put together a unique program which pays homage to earlier icons of stage and screen who teamed up for memorable concerts.

Sutton Foster most recently appeared on Broadway in the leading role of Marian Paroo in The Music Man and previously starred as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes and the title role in Thoroughly Modern Millie, among many other productions. She most recently appeared with The New York Pops in August 2015, launching the orchestra’s summer concert series at Forest Hills Stadium. 

Kelli O’Hara will star on Broadway this winter in the recently announced Days of Wine and Roses and previously starred as Anna Leonowens in The King and I and Kate/Lilli Vanessi in Kiss Me Kate, in addition to many other appearances. Kelli most recently joined The New York Pops for holiday concerts in December 2021. 

"Sutton and Kelli’s past appearances with The New York Pops have been milestone events for our orchestra and audience members,” said Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “It’s a dream realized to bring these two leading ladies of Broadway and incredible talents together on the Carnegie Hall stage with our fantastic orchestra.”

Additional upcoming performances for The New York Pops’ 2023-24 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall include 21st Century Broadway on Friday, October 27, 2023 featuring Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz, and Ali Stroker; The Best Christmas of All with Norm Lewis on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23, 2023; Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody in Blue on Friday, February 9, 2024 featuring Montego Glover and Lee Musiker; and Hitsville: Celebrating Motown on Friday, March 15, 2024 featuring Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Steven Reineke

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara

Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara

Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara

Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara

Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster with Erica Mansfield, Anthony Wayne, Eric Scotto and Sherisse Springer

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster, Steven Reineke and Kelli O'Hara

Sutton Foster, Steven Reineke and Kelli O'Hara

Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara

Steven Reineke

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Sherisse Springer, Eric Sciotto, Erica Mansfield and Anthony Wayne

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Eric Sciotto, Sherisse Springer, Kelli O'Hara, Steven Reineke, Erica Mansfield and Anthony Wayne

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara, Steven Reineke and Sutton Foster

