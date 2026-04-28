Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere
The new film adaptation will be released in theaters on May 15.
The New York premiere of Aleshea Harris's Is God Is was held on Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Stars Kara Young and Mallori Johnson were in attendance alongside Harris, co-stars, and cultural tastemakers. Check out photos from the event below.
Also in attendance were stars Vivica A. Fox, Erika Alexander, and Janelle Monáe, producers Tessa Thompson, Kishori Rajan, and Riva Marker, and composers Moses Sumney & Joe Shirley, as well as Naturi Naughton, Bevy Smith, author Colson Whitehead, and fashion designer Brandon Blackwood.
Is God Is follows twin sisters Anaia (Johnson) and Racine (Young) as they undertake a revenge journey from the Dirty South to the California desert, confronting a charged family history and seeking payback for their father for a horrendous act. The movie also stars Mykelti Williamson, Josiah Cross, and Sterling K. Brown.
Harris' play premiered at Soho Rep in 2018, earning three Obie awards, including Best Play and Best Director. The new film adaptation, produced by Amazon, MGM, and Orion Pictures, will be released in theaters on May 15.
Photo Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/JanuaryImages
Tessa Thompson, Kishori Rajan, Justen Ross, Vivica A. Fox, Kara Young, Aleshea Harris, Mallori Johnson, Erika Alexander, Janelle Monáe, Xavier Mills, Riva Marker and Josiah Cross
Vivica A. Fox, Kara Young, Aleshea Harris, Mallori Johnson, Janelle Monáe and Erika Alexander
Moses Sumney
Kara Young, Vivica A. Fox and Mallori Johnson
Vivica A. Fox and Janelle Monáe
Joe Shirley
Hannah Adebayo
Nafeesah
Josiah Cross
Rachel "Temi" Adebayo
Kahh Spence
Xavier Mills
Xavier Mills and Justen Ross
Selena Hill
Jasmine Ellis Cooper
Aisha Beau Frisbey
Sofiyat Ibrahim
Barry Conrad
Latoya Coleman
Diamond Smith