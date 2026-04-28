Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere

The New York premiere of Aleshea Harris's Is God Is was held on Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Stars Kara Young and Mallori Johnson were in attendance alongside Harris, co-stars, and cultural tastemakers. Check out photos from the event below.

Also in attendance were stars Vivica A. Fox, Erika Alexander, and Janelle Monáe, producers Tessa Thompson, Kishori Rajan, and Riva Marker, and composers Moses Sumney & Joe Shirley, as well as Naturi Naughton, Bevy Smith, author Colson Whitehead, and fashion designer Brandon Blackwood.

Is God Is follows twin sisters Anaia (Johnson) and Racine (Young) as they undertake a revenge journey from the Dirty South to the California desert, confronting a charged family history and seeking payback for their father for a horrendous act. The movie also stars Mykelti Williamson, Josiah Cross, and Sterling K. Brown.

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