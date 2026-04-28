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Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere

The new film adaptation will be released in theaters on May 15.

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The New York premiere of Aleshea Harris's Is God Is was held on Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Stars Kara Young and Mallori Johnson were in attendance alongside Harris, co-stars, and cultural tastemakers. Check out photos from the event below.

Also in attendance were stars Vivica A. Fox, Erika Alexander, and Janelle Monáe, producers Tessa Thompson, Kishori Rajan, and Riva Marker, and composers Moses Sumney & Joe Shirley, as well as Naturi Naughton, Bevy Smith, author Colson Whitehead, and fashion designer Brandon Blackwood.

Is God Is follows twin sisters Anaia (Johnson) and Racine (Young) as they undertake a revenge journey from the Dirty South to the California desert, confronting a charged family history and seeking payback for their father for a horrendous act. The movie also stars Mykelti Williamson, Josiah Cross, and Sterling K. Brown.

Harris' play premiered at Soho Rep in 2018, earning three Obie awards, including Best Play and Best Director. The new film adaptation, produced by Amazon, MGM, and Orion Pictures, will be released in theaters on May 15.

Photo Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/JanuaryImages

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Tessa Thompson

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Tessa Thompson, Kishori Rajan, Justen Ross, Vivica A. Fox, Kara Young, Aleshea Harris, Mallori Johnson, Erika Alexander, Janelle Monáe, Xavier Mills, Riva Marker and Josiah Cross

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Vivica A. Fox, Kara Young, Aleshea Harris, Mallori Johnson, Janelle Monáe and Erika Alexander

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Moses Sumney

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Kara Young, Vivica A. Fox and Mallori Johnson

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Vivica A. Fox and Janelle Monáe

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Joe Shirley

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Mallori Johnson

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Erika Alexander

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Hannah Adebayo

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Riva Marker

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Nafeesah

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Josiah Cross

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Bevy Smith

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Rachel "Temi" Adebayo

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Kahh Spence

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Xavier Mills

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Xavier Mills and Justen Ross

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Selena Hill

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Jasmine Ellis Cooper

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Aisha Beau Frisbey

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Sofiyat Ibrahim

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Barry Conrad

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Latoya Coleman

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Diamond Smith

Photos: Kara Young, Tessa Thompson & More Attend IS GOD IS New York Premiere Image
Danny Tejera

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