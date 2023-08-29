Photos: Jeremy Jordan Pays a Visit to SESAME STREET

The show is set to run through October 29th.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

Jeremy Jordan recently stopped by off-Broadway’s newest family hit Sesame Street the Musical at Theatre 555. Check out photos of him backstage below!

The musical, which features all the Sesame Street Muppets including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, Bert & Ernie and more has become a favorite for kids of all ages. And this Wednesday, August 30th, the first of a series of Sensory Friendly Performances will take place for kids on the autism spectrum. Created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, the show is set to run through October 29th.

Photo Credit: Paul Aphisit




