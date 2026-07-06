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Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night

See photos of Talia Suskauer, Max Chernin, Sam Gravitte, Andréa Burns and more.

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Check out photos from opening night of A Walk on the Moon, the new musical based on the acclaimed 1999 film. Directed by Sheryl Kaller and starring Talia Suskauer, Max Chernin, Sam Gravitte, and Andréa Burns, the production is now running at the Laura Pels Theatre through August 22.

The production stars Talia Suskauer as Pearl, Max Chernin as Marty, Sam Gravitte as Walker, and Andréa Burns as Lillian. Six-time Emmy and Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh, who appeared in the original film as Bubbe Lillian Kantrowitz, lends her voice to the role of Mrs. Fogler, heard throughout the show over the Catskills bungalow colony PA system.

Set during the summer of 1969, A Walk on the Moon follows Brooklyn housewife Pearl Kantrowitz as she spends the season in the Catskills while America undergoes profound cultural change. Against the backdrop of the moon landing, the rise of the counterculture movement, and a transformative era in music, Pearl begins to imagine a life beyond the one she has always known.

Now playing at The Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. The production will play a limited engagement through August 22. Read reviews for the production HERE!

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sophie Pollono, Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer, Leo Caravano, Andrea Burns and Reid Gardner Clarke

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sophie Pollono, Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer, Leo Caravano, Andrea Burns and Reid Gardner Clarke

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sophie Pollono, Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer, Leo Caravano, Andrea Burns and Reid Gardner Clarke

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sophie Pollono, Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer, Leo Caravano, Andrea Burns and Reid Gardner Clarke

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Max Chernin, Andrea Burns, Talia Suskauer and Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Max Chernin, Andrea Burns, Talia Suskauer and Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sophie Pollono, Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer, Leo Caravano, Andrea Burns and Reid Gardner Clarke

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sophie Pollono, Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer, Leo Caravano, Andrea Burns and Reid Gardner Clarke

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Oscar Williams and Sophie Pollono

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Reid Gardner Clarke, Director Sheryl Kaller and Leo Caravano

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Music Supervisor Andy Einhorn, Director Sheryl Keller, and Choreographer Josh Prince

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Max Chernin, Andrea Burns, Talia Suskauer and Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Oscar Williams and Sophie Pollono

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Talia Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Music Supervisor Andy Einhorn, Director Sheryl Keller, and Choreographer Josh Prince

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Talia Suskauer and Becca Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Talia Suskauer and Becca Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Becca Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Oscar Williams and Sophie Pollono

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Becca Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Choreographer Josh Prince and Associate Choreographer Ali Solomon

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Jodi Bluestein

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Choreographer Josh Prince

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Choreographer Josh Prince

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Jodi Bluestein

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Max Chernin

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Reid Gardner Clarke, Director Sheryl Kaller and Leo Caravano

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Max Chernin

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Max Chernin

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Andrea Burns

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer and Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer and Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Andrea Burns

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer and Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sophie Pollono and Talia Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sophie Pollono and Talia Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Talia Suskauer and Andrea Burns

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sophie Pollono

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sophie Pollono

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Oscar Williams and Sophie Pollono

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Talia Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Oscar Williams

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Oscar Williams

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Director Sheryl Keller, and Choreographer Josh Prince

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Talia Suskauer and Becca Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


David R. Gordon

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


David R. Gordon

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Megan Kane

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Talia Suskauer and Becca Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Megan Kane

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Caroline Pernick

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Caroline Pernick

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Becca Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Andrew Faria

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Andrew Faria

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Richard Spitaletta, David R. Gordon, Andrew Faria and Michael Tacconi

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Becca Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sophie Pollono, Tucker Gold, Ellie Schwarz, Oscar Williams, Megan Kane, Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer, Sam Gravitte, Becca Suskauer, Andrea Burns, David R. Gordon, Richard Spitaletta, Caroline Pernick, Jodi Bluestein, Reid Gardner Clarke, Leo Caravano, Andrew Faria and Michael Tacconi

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Choreographer Josh Prince and Associate Choreographer Ali Solomon

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Choreographer Josh Prince

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Choreographer Josh Prince

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Max Chernin

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Max Chernin

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Richard Spitaletta

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Ellie Schwartz

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sophie Pollono and Ellie Schwartz

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Tucker Gold

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer and Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer and Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sophie Pollono and Talia Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sophie Pollono and Talia Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Megan Kane and Andrew Faria

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sophie Pollono

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Oscar Williams and Sophie Pollono

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Oscar Williams

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Oscar Williams

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Pamela Gray

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


David R. Gordon

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


David R. Gordon

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Megan Kane

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Megan Kane

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Caroline Pernick

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Caroline Pernick

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Andrew Faria

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Stephen Schwartz and AnnMarie Milazzo

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


David R. Gordon and Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Ellie Schwartz

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Megan Kane and Ben Rappaport

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Catherine Porter and AnnMarie Milazzo

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sophie Pollono, Tucker Gold, Ellie Schwarz, Oscar Williams, Megan Kane, Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer, Sam Gravitte, Becca Suskauer, Andrea Burns, David R. Gordon, Richard Spitaletta, Caroline Pernick, Jodi Bluestein, Reid Gardner Clarke, Leo Caravano, Andrew Faria and Michael Tacconi

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


David Pitu and Andrea Burns

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Peter Flynn, Andrea Burns and Hudson Flynn

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Tucker Gold

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Stephen Schwartz and AnnMarie Milazzo

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Caroline Pernick, Megan Kane and Becca Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Ellie Schwartz

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Caroline Pernick, Megan Kane and Becca Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Jodi Bluestein, Caroline Pernick, Megan Kane and Becca Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


The cast and creative team of "A Walk on The Moon"

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Catherine Porter and AnnMarie Milazzo

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Kristin Piro and David R. Gordon

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Kristin Piro and David R. Gordon

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


David Pitu and Andrea Burns

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Andy Einhorn, Sheryl Kaller, Ruth Hendel and Stephen Hendel

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Producers Ruth Hendel and Stephen Hendel

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Peter Flynn, Andrea Burns and Hudson Flynn

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Megan Kane and Andrew Faria

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Megan Kane and Andrew Faria

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Tucker Gold

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Caroline Pernick, Megan Kane and Becca Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Caroline Pernick, Megan Kane and Becca Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Jodi Bluestein, Caroline Pernick, Megan Kane and Becca Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Pamela Gray

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


The cast and creative team of "A Walk on The Moon"

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Kristin Piro and David R. Gordon

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Kristin Piro and David R. Gordon

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Andy Einhorn, Sheryl Kaller, Ruth Hendel and Stephen Hendel

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Producers Ruth Hendel and Stephen Hendel

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Megan Kane and Andrew Faria

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Megan Kane and Andrew Faria

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Michael Tacconi

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Caroline Pernick, Michael Tacconi, Megan Kane and Max Chernin

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Debbie Gravitte and Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Debbie Gravitte and Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Debbie Gravitte, Sam Gravitte and Beau Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Debbie Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Music Supervisor Andy Einhorn and the band of "A Walk on The Moon"

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Talia Suskauer and Oscar Williams

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Pamela Gray

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Ben Rappaport

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Judy Blume

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Ryan Spahn and Director Sheryl Kaller

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Director Sheryl Kaller and Family

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Tom Kitt

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Stephen Schwartz and Sam Gelber

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


David Pitu and Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


David Pitu

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Danielle Ferland

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Hudson Flynn, Peter Flynn and Danielle Ferland

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Stephen Schwartz and Sam Gravitte

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


David R. Gordon and Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Talia Suskauer and Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Megan Kane and Ben Rappaport

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Oscar Williams and his mom

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Talia Suskauer and Oscar Williams

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Sam Gravitte and Ryan Spahn

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Stephen Schwartz and AnnMarie Milazzo

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Catherine Porter and AnnMarie Milazzo

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


David Pitu and Andrea Burns

Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night Image


Peter Flynn, Andrea Burns and Hudson Flynn

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