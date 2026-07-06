Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night
See photos of Talia Suskauer, Max Chernin, Sam Gravitte, Andréa Burns and more.
Check out photos from opening night of A Walk on the Moon, the new musical based on the acclaimed 1999 film. Directed by Sheryl Kaller and starring Talia Suskauer, Max Chernin, Sam Gravitte, and Andréa Burns, the production is now running at the Laura Pels Theatre through August 22.
The production stars Talia Suskauer as Pearl, Max Chernin as Marty, Sam Gravitte as Walker, and Andréa Burns as Lillian. Six-time Emmy and Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh, who appeared in the original film as Bubbe Lillian Kantrowitz, lends her voice to the role of Mrs. Fogler, heard throughout the show over the Catskills bungalow colony PA system.
Set during the summer of 1969, A Walk on the Moon follows Brooklyn housewife Pearl Kantrowitz as she spends the season in the Catskills while America undergoes profound cultural change. Against the backdrop of the moon landing, the rise of the counterculture movement, and a transformative era in music, Pearl begins to imagine a life beyond the one she has always known.
Now playing at The Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. The production will play a limited engagement through August 22. Read reviews for the production HERE!
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Sophie Pollono, Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer, Leo Caravano, Andrea Burns and Reid Gardner Clarke
Sophie Pollono, Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer, Leo Caravano, Andrea Burns and Reid Gardner Clarke
Sophie Pollono, Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer, Leo Caravano, Andrea Burns and Reid Gardner Clarke
Sophie Pollono, Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer, Leo Caravano, Andrea Burns and Reid Gardner Clarke
Max Chernin, Andrea Burns, Talia Suskauer and Sam Gravitte
Max Chernin, Andrea Burns, Talia Suskauer and Sam Gravitte
Sophie Pollono, Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer, Leo Caravano, Andrea Burns and Reid Gardner Clarke
Sophie Pollono, Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer, Leo Caravano, Andrea Burns and Reid Gardner Clarke
Oscar Williams and Sophie Pollono
Reid Gardner Clarke, Director Sheryl Kaller and Leo Caravano
Music Supervisor Andy Einhorn, Director Sheryl Keller, and Choreographer Josh Prince
Max Chernin, Andrea Burns, Talia Suskauer and Sam Gravitte
Oscar Williams and Sophie Pollono
Music Supervisor Andy Einhorn, Director Sheryl Keller, and Choreographer Josh Prince
Talia Suskauer and Becca Suskauer
Talia Suskauer and Becca Suskauer
Oscar Williams and Sophie Pollono
Choreographer Josh Prince and Associate Choreographer Ali Solomon
Choreographer Josh Prince
Choreographer Josh Prince
Reid Gardner Clarke, Director Sheryl Kaller and Leo Caravano
Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin
Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin
Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer and Sam Gravitte
Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer and Sam Gravitte
Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer and Sam Gravitte
Sophie Pollono and Talia Suskauer
Sophie Pollono and Talia Suskauer
Talia Suskauer and Andrea Burns
Oscar Williams and Sophie Pollono
Director Sheryl Keller, and Choreographer Josh Prince
Talia Suskauer and Becca Suskauer
Talia Suskauer and Becca Suskauer
Richard Spitaletta, David R. Gordon, Andrew Faria and Michael Tacconi
Sophie Pollono, Tucker Gold, Ellie Schwarz, Oscar Williams, Megan Kane, Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer, Sam Gravitte, Becca Suskauer, Andrea Burns, David R. Gordon, Richard Spitaletta, Caroline Pernick, Jodi Bluestein, Reid Gardner Clarke, Leo Caravano, Andrew Faria and Michael Tacconi
Choreographer Josh Prince and Associate Choreographer Ali Solomon
Choreographer Josh Prince
Choreographer Josh Prince
Sophie Pollono and Ellie Schwartz
Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer and Sam Gravitte
Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer and Sam Gravitte
Sophie Pollono and Talia Suskauer
Sophie Pollono and Talia Suskauer
Oscar Williams and Sophie Pollono
Stephen Schwartz and AnnMarie Milazzo
David R. Gordon and Stephen Schwartz
Catherine Porter and AnnMarie Milazzo
Sophie Pollono, Tucker Gold, Ellie Schwarz, Oscar Williams, Megan Kane, Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer, Sam Gravitte, Becca Suskauer, Andrea Burns, David R. Gordon, Richard Spitaletta, Caroline Pernick, Jodi Bluestein, Reid Gardner Clarke, Leo Caravano, Andrew Faria and Michael Tacconi
David Pitu and Andrea Burns
Stephen Schwartz and AnnMarie Milazzo
Caroline Pernick, Megan Kane and Becca Suskauer
Caroline Pernick, Megan Kane and Becca Suskauer
Jodi Bluestein, Caroline Pernick, Megan Kane and Becca Suskauer
The cast and creative team of "A Walk on The Moon"
Catherine Porter and AnnMarie Milazzo
Kristin Piro and David R. Gordon
Kristin Piro and David R. Gordon
David Pitu and Andrea Burns
Andy Einhorn, Sheryl Kaller, Ruth Hendel and Stephen Hendel
Producers Ruth Hendel and Stephen Hendel
Caroline Pernick, Megan Kane and Becca Suskauer
Caroline Pernick, Megan Kane and Becca Suskauer
Jodi Bluestein, Caroline Pernick, Megan Kane and Becca Suskauer
The cast and creative team of "A Walk on The Moon"
Kristin Piro and David R. Gordon
Kristin Piro and David R. Gordon
Andy Einhorn, Sheryl Kaller, Ruth Hendel and Stephen Hendel
Producers Ruth Hendel and Stephen Hendel
Caroline Pernick, Michael Tacconi, Megan Kane and Max Chernin
Debbie Gravitte and Sam Gravitte
Debbie Gravitte and Sam Gravitte
Debbie Gravitte, Sam Gravitte and Beau Gravitte
Music Supervisor Andy Einhorn and the band of "A Walk on The Moon"
Talia Suskauer and Oscar Williams
Judy Blume
Ryan Spahn and Director Sheryl Kaller
Director Sheryl Kaller and Family
Stephen Schwartz and Sam Gelber
David Pitu and Maria-Christina Oliveras
David Pitu
Hudson Flynn, Peter Flynn and Danielle Ferland
Stephen Schwartz and Sam Gravitte
David R. Gordon and Stephen Schwartz
Talia Suskauer and Stephen Schwartz
Oscar Williams and his mom
Talia Suskauer and Oscar Williams
Stephen Schwartz and AnnMarie Milazzo
Catherine Porter and AnnMarie Milazzo
David Pitu and Andrea Burns