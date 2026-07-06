Photos: Go Inside A WALK ON THE MOON Opening Night

Check out photos from opening night of A Walk on the Moon, the new musical based on the acclaimed 1999 film. Directed by Sheryl Kaller and starring Talia Suskauer, Max Chernin, Sam Gravitte, and Andréa Burns, the production is now running at the Laura Pels Theatre through August 22.

The production stars Talia Suskauer as Pearl, Max Chernin as Marty, Sam Gravitte as Walker, and Andréa Burns as Lillian. Six-time Emmy and Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh, who appeared in the original film as Bubbe Lillian Kantrowitz, lends her voice to the role of Mrs. Fogler, heard throughout the show over the Catskills bungalow colony PA system.

Set during the summer of 1969, A Walk on the Moon follows Brooklyn housewife Pearl Kantrowitz as she spends the season in the Catskills while America undergoes profound cultural change. Against the backdrop of the moon landing, the rise of the counterculture movement, and a transformative era in music, Pearl begins to imagine a life beyond the one she has always known.

Now playing at The Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. The production will play a limited engagement through August 22. Read reviews for the production HERE!

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas