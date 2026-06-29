Photos: Jalen Brunson Visits Mariska Hargitay at EVERY BRILLIANT THING

​After Mariska Hargitay sat court-side for New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson's run in the NBA finals, he visited her at Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway! See photos!

Hargitay, a die-hard fan of the NY basketball team, sat courtside for every game at Madison Square Garden, commonly dashing straight from taking her bow at the Hudson Theatre to the venue. The Law & Order star will continue her run in Every Brilliant Thing through Sunday, July 5, before she is succeeded by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Every Brilliant Thing is a play in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living. Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin, Every Brilliant Thing is a one-of-a-kind solo show that creates an electric, communal energy between performer and audience, no matter the venue. ​

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas