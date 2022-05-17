Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
The gala was hosted by Billy Crudup and Deirdre O'Connell and featured performances by Mandy Gonzalez, Judy Kuhn and Anika Noni Rose.
Just last night, Billy Crudup and Deirdre O'Connell co-hosted Vineyard Theatre's annual gala, honoring New York City Council Member Carlina Rivera and celebrating the music of the extraordinary late singer-songwriter Laura Nyro.
Mandy Gonzalez, Judy Kuhn and Anika Noni Rose, reunited for the first time in twenty years since their Obie Award-winning performances in the Vineyard's Laura Nyro musical Eli's Comin'. Additional guest artists included Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester, Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Felix Cavaliere from The Rascals, Latoya Edwards (School Girls, Miss You Like Hell), Wilson Jermaine Heredia (Rent, original cast member of the Vineyard's Eli's Comin'), Julie Benko (Funny Girl) and an appearance by Vineyard artist and Board Member Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton, Black No More). The gala show was directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George), with musical direction by Dan Lipton (The Last Ship.)
Funds raised benefit The Vineyard's return to live performances with the 2021-2022 Season and its Good Neighbor program, which provides free and low cost tickets to thousands of New Yorkers every year.
Vineyard Theatre is an Off-Broadway theatre company dedicated to nurturing the voices of daring artists and developing and producing work that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be and do. One of the country's preeminent centers for the creation of new plays and musicals, our work seeks to challenge and inspire all of us to see ourselves and our world from different perspectives.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
David Cale and Deirdre O'Connell
Julie Benko and Judy Kuhn
Laura Nyro's son Gil Bianchini
Laura Nyro's son Gil Bianchini
Sherz Alehata
Sherz Alehata
Dan Lipton and The Band
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern, Reggie D. White and Deirdre O'Connell
Vineyard Associate Artistic Director Jesse Cameron Alick, Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel
Carol Rosegg and Arnold Engelman
Managing Director at Vineyard Theatre Suzanne Appel
Managing Director at Vineyard Theatre Suzanne Appel
NYC Council Member Carlina Rivera
NYC Council Member Carlina Rivera
Managing Director at Vineyard Theatre Suzanne Appel and NYC Council Member Carlina Rivera
Managing Director at Vineyard Theatre Suzanne Appel and NYC Council Member Carlina Rivera
David Cale, Deirdre O'Connell, Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern
Ken Greiner and Rande Greiner