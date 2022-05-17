Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro

The gala was hosted by Billy Crudup and Deirdre O'Connell and featured performances by Mandy Gonzalez, Judy Kuhn and Anika Noni Rose.

May. 17, 2022  

Just last night, Billy Crudup and Deirdre O'Connell co-hosted Vineyard Theatre's annual gala, honoring New York City Council Member Carlina Rivera and celebrating the music of the extraordinary late singer-songwriter Laura Nyro.

Mandy Gonzalez, Judy Kuhn and Anika Noni Rose, reunited for the first time in twenty years since their Obie Award-winning performances in the Vineyard's Laura Nyro musical Eli's Comin'. Additional guest artists included Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester, Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Felix Cavaliere from The Rascals, Latoya Edwards (School Girls, Miss You Like Hell), Wilson Jermaine Heredia (Rent, original cast member of the Vineyard's Eli's Comin'), Julie Benko (Funny Girl) and an appearance by Vineyard artist and Board Member Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton, Black No More). The gala show was directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George), with musical direction by Dan Lipton (The Last Ship.)

Funds raised benefit The Vineyard's return to live performances with the 2021-2022 Season and its Good Neighbor program, which provides free and low cost tickets to thousands of New Yorkers every year.

Vineyard Theatre is an Off-Broadway theatre company dedicated to nurturing the voices of daring artists and developing and producing work that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be and do. One of the country's preeminent centers for the creation of new plays and musicals, our work seeks to challenge and inspire all of us to see ourselves and our world from different perspectives.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Wilson Jermaine Heredia

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Wilson Jermaine Heredia

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Judy Kuhn and Mandy Gonzalez

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Judy Kuhn and Mandy Gonzalez

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Judy Kuhn

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Judy Kuhn

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Mandy Gonzalez

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Mandy Gonzalez

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Melissa Manchester

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Melissa Manchester

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Deirdre O'Connell

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Deirdre O'Connell

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
David Cale and Deirdre O'Connell

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
David Cale

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
David Cale

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Sarna Lapine

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Sarna Lapine

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Latoya Edwards

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Latoya Edwards

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Julie Benko

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Julie Benko

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Julie Benko and Judy Kuhn

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Laura Nyro's son Gil Bianchini

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Laura Nyro's son Gil Bianchini

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Jane Bruce

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Jane Bruce

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Ngozi Anyanwu

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Ngozi Anyanwu

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Shea Sullivan

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Shea Sullivan

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Cody Lassen

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Cody Lassen

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Sherz Alehata

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Sherz Alehata

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Dan Lipton and The Band

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Reggie D. White

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern, Reggie D. White and Deirdre O'Connell

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Vineyard Associate Artistic Director Jesse Cameron Alick, Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Carol Rosegg

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Carol Rosegg and Arnold Engelman

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Managing Director at Vineyard Theatre Suzanne Appel

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Managing Director at Vineyard Theatre Suzanne Appel

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
NYC Council Member Carlina Rivera

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
NYC Council Member Carlina Rivera

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Managing Director at Vineyard Theatre Suzanne Appel and NYC Council Member Carlina Rivera

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Managing Director at Vineyard Theatre Suzanne Appel and NYC Council Member Carlina Rivera

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
David Cale, Deirdre O'Connell, Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern

Photos: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala Celebrating Laura Nyro
Ken Greiner and Rande Greiner



Related Articles


From This Author - Bruce Glikas