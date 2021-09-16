Photos: Inside The NYC Premiere Of KILLIAN & THE COMEBACK KIDS

The NYC premiere of the new music film Killian & the Comeback Kids from writer/director Taylor A. Purdee.

Screen, stage, and literary stars turned up in the West Village this week for the New York premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids. Compared to Once and the films of Greta Gerwig by NPR, and already picking up awards buzz for the music, the film opens exclusively in theatres September 17. It's release will make Purdee the youngest director of the year with a film in major cinemas.

The cast will be attending in person QnA's opening weekend at the AMC Empire in Times Sq and the AMC Burbank 16.

Starring: Taylor A. Purdee, *emmy favorites* Kassie DePaiva & Nathan Purdee, John Donchak, Yael Elisheva, and Andrew O'Shanick, with Maddi Jane & *academy award winner* Lee Grant. As well as theatre mainstays Shannon O'Boyle (Once B'way, Kinky Boots B'way) Emily Mest (Spring Awakening Nat'l Tour) and Shane Andries (Blue Man Group)

