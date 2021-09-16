Photos: Inside The NYC Premiere Of KILLIAN & THE COMEBACK KIDS
The NYC premiere of the new music film Killian & the Comeback Kids from writer/director Taylor A. Purdee.
Screen, stage, and literary stars turned up in the West Village this week for the New York premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids. Compared to Once and the films of Greta Gerwig by NPR, and already picking up awards buzz for the music, the film opens exclusively in theatres September 17. It's release will make Purdee the youngest director of the year with a film in major cinemas.
The cast will be attending in person QnA's opening weekend at the AMC Empire in Times Sq and the AMC Burbank 16.
Starring: Taylor A. Purdee, *emmy favorites* Kassie DePaiva & Nathan Purdee, John Donchak, Yael Elisheva, and Andrew O'Shanick, with Maddi Jane & *academy award winner* Lee Grant. As well as theatre mainstays Shannon O'Boyle (Once B'way, Kinky Boots B'way) Emily Mest (Spring Awakening Nat'l Tour) and Shane Andries (Blue Man Group)
John Donchak, Taylor A. Purdee, and Liam Higgins attend the NYC Premiere of their film Killian & the Comeback Kids. ''Killian'' opens exclusively in theatres September 17.
Actor/Directors Lee Grant and Taylor A. Purdee attend the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Actor/Musician Carly Jordan and composer Liam Higgins arrive at the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Actor/Filmmaker Taylor A. Purdee arrives at the the NYC Premiere of his film Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Cast attends the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Lee Grant & David Bruson attend the after party for the the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Actor/Musician Carly Jordan arrives at the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Actor John Donchak attends the premiere of his new film Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Composer Liam Higgins attends the premiere of his new musical film Killian & the Comeback Kids.
David Bruson, Taylor A. Purdee, and Carly Jordan arrive at the after party for the Killian & the Comeback Kids premiere.
Nathan Todaro, Marissa Ghavami, and Suzanne Ordas Curry attend the Killian & the Comeback Kids premiere after party in Manhattan.
Sophia Paulmier and Danika Cole attend the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Actor/Musician Andrew O''Shanick attends the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Actor Maryellen Conroy attends the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Taylor A. Purdee and Lee Grant chat after the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Kyle Bahl and Robert Bannon arrive at the Killian & the Comeback Kids after party.
Killian & the Comeback Kids star John Donchak celebrates with friends.
Writers Joshua Langman and Sharon Holiner attend the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Producer Suzanne Ordas Curry and actor Lee Grant attend the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Producer Suzanne Ordas Curry arrives at the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Luis Lizarazo arrives at the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Actor/Filmmaker Taylor A. Purdee attends the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Actors Marissa Ghavami and Nathan Todaro attend the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Actor/Producer Marissa Ghavami arrives at the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
John Donchak, Anna Timoshenko, Carly Jordan, Taylor A. Purdee.
Carly Jordan and Taylor Purdee arrive at the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Actors Nathan Purdee and Lee Grant embrace at the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Actor/Director Lee Grant arrives at the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Actor Nathan Purdee and Executive Producer Suzanne Ordas Curry attend the premiere of their film Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Taylor A. Purdee and Genesis McCaulley attend the NYC Premiere of of their film Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Taylor A. Purdee, Genesis McCaulley, and Nathan Purdee attend the NYC Premiere of of their film Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Actor John Donchak and composer Liam Higgins attend the premiere of their film Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Actor/Director Taylor A. Purdee welcomes attendees to the the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Carly Jordan, Taylor A. Purdee, Anna Timoshenko, and John Donchak attend the after party for Killian & the Comeback Kids.
Actors Carly Jordan and Taylor A. Purdee arrive at the NYC Premiere of Killian & the Comeback Kids.