Photos: Inside The DRY RUN Release Party With Nikki MacCallum, Patrick McCartney, Anne Nathan, Joel Waggoner, and More!

Dry Run is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Oct. 1, 2021  

The serial podcast, DRY RUN, which is the audio version of Nikki MacCallum's memoir released by Auctus Publishers in 2019, had its launch party last month at Jungle Bird in New York City. The event was produced by Kevin Martinez.

Industry folk celebrated alongside MacCallum and a cast including Tony Award Winning producer David Lambert; film star Patrick McCartney, America's Next Top Model winner, Sophie Sumner, Broadway's Kelvin Moon Loh, and more. The podcast, which features a cast of fifty-one was directed by Nikki MacCallum, cast by Tessa Faye Talent LLC, engineered by Emily Crain, with original music by Brandon James Gwinn.

MacCallum's father ran 32 marathons. He was also a recovering alcoholic. She ran her first marathon as a Hail Mary pass to him after he experienced a near death relapse. DRY RUN has 26.2 episodes, each representing a mile of that marathon and compares the challenges of marathoning to the struggles of addiction. Dry Run is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Photo Credit: Kenny Stolfi

Nikki MacCallum
Nikki MacCallum

Nikki MacCallum, Patrick McCartney
Nikki MacCallum, Patrick McCartney

Nikki MacCallum, Kelvin Moon Loh
Nikki MacCallum, Kelvin Moon Loh

Nikki MacCallum, Sophie Sumner
Nikki MacCallum, Sophie Sumner

David Lambert, Tessa Faye
David Lambert, Tessa Faye

Brandon James Gwinn, Nikki MacCallum
Brandon James Gwinn, Nikki MacCallum

Brooke Chaffee, Shawn Arani
Brooke Chaffee, Shawn Arani

Rachel Lenihan, Nikki MacCallum
Rachel Lenihan, Nikki MacCallum

Sam Morales, Tessa Faye, Nikki MacCallum, Sarah Faye Beard
Sam Morales, Tessa Faye, Nikki MacCallum, Sarah Faye Beard

Nikki MacCallum, David Gazzo
Nikki MacCallum, David Gazzo

Daniel Landers, Nicole Wells
Daniel Landers, Nicole Wells

Nikki MacCallum, Penny MacCallum
Nikki MacCallum, Penny MacCallum

Brianna Cala, Joe Boyce
Brianna Cala, Joe Boyce

Austin Doyle, Brianna Cala
Austin Doyle, Brianna Cala

Justy Kosek, Haulston Mann
Justy Kosek, Haulston Mann

Andrea Weinberg, Nikki MacCallum, Natalie Wesson, Angela Denny
Andrea Weinberg, Nikki MacCallum, Natalie Wesson, Angela Denny

Franny Berkowitz, Frank Perz
Franny Berkowitz, Frank Perz

Kyle Bergman, Nikki MacCallum
Kyle Bergman, Nikki MacCallum

Mark Dudzinski, Nikki MacCallum
Mark Dudzinski, Nikki MacCallum

Nikki MacCallum, Tara Nicole Murphy, Justin Gentry
Nikki MacCallum, Tara Nicole Murphy, Justin Gentry

Kevin Martinez, Nikki MacCallum
Kevin Martinez, Nikki MacCallum

Damon Clyde, Nikki MacCallum
Damon Clyde, Nikki MacCallum

Nikki MacCallum, Gail Luria
Nikki MacCallum, Gail Luria

Dustin Buller, Sarah Faye Beard
Dustin Buller, Sarah Faye Beard


