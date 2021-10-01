Photos: Inside The DRY RUN Release Party With Nikki MacCallum, Patrick McCartney, Anne Nathan, Joel Waggoner, and More!

The serial podcast, DRY RUN, which is the audio version of Nikki MacCallum's memoir released by Auctus Publishers in 2019, had its launch party last month at Jungle Bird in New York City. The event was produced by Kevin Martinez.

Industry folk celebrated alongside MacCallum and a cast including Tony Award Winning producer David Lambert; film star Patrick McCartney, America's Next Top Model winner, Sophie Sumner, Broadway's Kelvin Moon Loh, and more. The podcast, which features a cast of fifty-one was directed by Nikki MacCallum, cast by Tessa Faye Talent LLC, engineered by Emily Crain, with original music by Brandon James Gwinn.

MacCallum's father ran 32 marathons. He was also a recovering alcoholic. She ran her first marathon as a Hail Mary pass to him after he experienced a near death relapse. DRY RUN has 26.2 episodes, each representing a mile of that marathon and compares the challenges of marathoning to the struggles of addiction. Dry Run is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Photo Credit: Kenny Stolfi