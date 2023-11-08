Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy

The event was held on Monday, November 6, 2023 at the historic Hudson Theatre's Ambassador Lounge.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 1 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKED's 20th Anniversary Photo 2 Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKED's 20th Anniversary
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date

Art Lab hosted their first annual “Toast to Broadway" on Monday, November 6, 2023 at the historic Hudson Theatre's Ambassador Lounge. A festive kick-off to the Fall Season, the evening celebrated the Broadway industry with cocktails, performances, and the presentation of the inaugural Artiste D'Excellence Awards. 

“Toast to Broadway” honored beloved Broadway veterans Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy with the Artiste D'Excellence Awards, created to recognize artists that have demonstrated a high level of excellence in talent, service, and/or significant achievements within the theatrical industry.

Pascal became a part of theatrical history when he created the role of Roger Davis in Rent, which earned him a Tony Award nomination. He later reprised the role for the 2005 movie adaptation. Pascal went on to enjoy a career as a concert and recording artist and playing several more leading roles on Broadway including Radames in Aida, Emcee in Cabaret, Billy Flynn in Chicago, Shakespeare in Something Rotten! and others.

Kennedy was most recently seen on Broadway in the ten-time Tony Award-winning production of Paradise Square. She played more than 1,200 performances as the legendary Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, starred as Mary Magdalene in Des McAnuff's Jesus Christ Superstar, and led the international tour of the Tony Award-winning musical, The Band's Visit.  

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Meg Fofonoff, Adam Pascal, Chilina Kennedy, Megan Chacalos

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Adam Pascal, Chilina Kennedy

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Adam Pascal, Chilina Kennedy

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Adam Pascal

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Adam Pascal

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy and family

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy and Henry

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Meg Fofonoff

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Meg Fofonoff, Megan Chacalos

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Meg Fofonoff, Tim Fofonoff

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Megan Chacalos, Jake Bryan Guthrie

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Meg Fofonoff, Chilina Kennedy

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Ryann Redmond

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Annette Tanner and Ryann Redmond

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Brisa and Mark Carleton

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Julie Boardman

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Meghan Picerno

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Benjamin Freemantle

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Benjamin Freemantle

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Madison Keesler

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Kennedy Caughell

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy, Brian Spector

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
John King, Michael Joseph

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Mark Pearson, Steve Campbell

Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy
Martin Giannini, Jesse Berger



RELATED STORIES

1
Kristin Chenoweth To Join Shoshana Bean Holiday Concert At NY Apollo Theatre, December 4 Photo
Kristin Chenoweth To Join Shoshana Bean Holiday Concert At NY Apollo Theatre, December 4

Shoshana Bean will be joined by Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth for Bean’s highly anticipated one-night-only holiday concert at Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theater on Monday, December 4th at 7:30PM.

2
Photos: Rhea Perlman, Mark Ruffalo And More Turn Out As I NEED THAT Opens On Broadway! Photo
Photos: Rhea Perlman, Mark Ruffalo And More Turn Out As I NEED THAT Opens On Broadway!

The best of Broadway was on hand at the American Airlines Theatre last night, where Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated opening night of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. See the photos!

3
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

First look! Broadway In Chicago's BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical met the press this week at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre. Get your first look at the world premiere cast performing, 'Where I Wanna Be' led by Jasmine Amy Rogers, in a production from Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell.  See the video!

4
Photos: Go Inside HARMONYs Ice Cream Social Photo
Photos: Go Inside HARMONY's Ice Cream Social

Dive into HARMONY's Ice Cream Social with photos! Get an inside look at the event, featuring actors Chip Zien, Danny Kornfeld, Sierra Boggess, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8th, 2023
Kristin Chenoweth To Join Shoshana Bean Holiday Concert At NY Apollo Theatre, December 4Kristin Chenoweth To Join Shoshana Bean Holiday Concert At NY Apollo Theatre, December 4
Photos: Go Inside HARMONY's Ice Cream SocialPhotos: Go Inside HARMONY's Ice Cream Social
Photos: Go Inside the SIX Exhibit Opening at The Museum of BroadwayPhotos: Go Inside the SIX Exhibit Opening at The Museum of Broadway

Videos

First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
SIX
THE LION KING
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You