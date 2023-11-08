Photos: Inside TOAST TO BROADWAY, Honoring Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy

Art Lab hosted their first annual “Toast to Broadway" on Monday, November 6, 2023 at the historic Hudson Theatre's Ambassador Lounge. A festive kick-off to the Fall Season, the evening celebrated the Broadway industry with cocktails, performances, and the presentation of the inaugural Artiste D'Excellence Awards.

“Toast to Broadway” honored beloved Broadway veterans Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy with the Artiste D'Excellence Awards, created to recognize artists that have demonstrated a high level of excellence in talent, service, and/or significant achievements within the theatrical industry.

Pascal became a part of theatrical history when he created the role of Roger Davis in Rent, which earned him a Tony Award nomination. He later reprised the role for the 2005 movie adaptation. Pascal went on to enjoy a career as a concert and recording artist and playing several more leading roles on Broadway including Radames in Aida, Emcee in Cabaret, Billy Flynn in Chicago, Shakespeare in Something Rotten! and others.

Kennedy was most recently seen on Broadway in the ten-time Tony Award-winning production of Paradise Square. She played more than 1,200 performances as the legendary Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, starred as Mary Magdalene in Des McAnuff's Jesus Christ Superstar, and led the international tour of the Tony Award-winning musical, The Band's Visit.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe