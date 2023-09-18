Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

The musical will begin performances Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 3 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024

The Lincoln Center Theater production of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA began rehearsals on Wednesday, September 13. THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA is a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa, directed and co-choregraphed by Graciela Daniele. The musical will begin performances Wednesday, October 18 ahead of a Monday, November 20 opening at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA will star Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Session, Mary Testa and Kayln West. The production will feature co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano, CSA and will have sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, recreated by David Lander, and sound by Drew Levy.  Thomas J. Gates will be the Stage Manager.

Originally developed and produced at the Old Globe, THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA is inspired by the early life story of an icon of the American stage: Broadway legend Graciela Daniele. Anuncia (Priscilla Lopez) tends the garden of her country house as she reflects on her life, looking back on her girlhood in Juan Perón’s Argentina and paying homage to the family of women whose love and sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. This funny, poignant, and beautiful musical features a beguilingly romantic and tango-infused score filled with the exuberant sounds of women reveling in the joys of being alive.  THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA marks the fifth collaboration between Graciela Daniele and Michael John LaChiusa at Lincoln Center Theater following Hello Again (1994), Chronicle of a Death Foretold (1995), Marie Christine (1999), and Bernarda Alba (2006).

Photo Credit: Chasi Annexy

The Gardens of Anuncia
Producing Artistic Director André Bishop

The Gardens of Anuncia
Director and co-choreographer Graciela Daniele

The Gardens of Anuncia
Writer Michael John LaChiusa and Eden Espinosa

The Gardens of Anuncia
The cast and creative team

The Gardens of Anuncia
The company

The Gardens of Anuncia
Priscilla Lopez and Kayln West




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
GO TO YOUR WOMB! to be Presented at The Peoples Improv Theater This Month Photo
GO TO YOUR WOMB! to be Presented at The People's Improv Theater This Month

Join in for a family-friendly acid trip about the journey of parenting. Don't miss this mother-daughter comedy variety show starring Toni Nagy and Adelia Aldrich. Sunday, September 24th at The PIT in New York City.

2
Jaxx Theatricals to Present Andrew Lippas THE WILD PARTY in October Photo
Jaxx Theatricals to Present Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY in October

Jaxx Theatricals will present a limited engagement October run of Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY and special 1920's Themed Magic Show leading up to Halloween. Experience the steamy prohibition tale with a pulse-racing score and high-energy dance numbers. Don't miss this Off-Broadway gem!

3
Ad Acilia Inaugura LA PICCOLA BOTTEGA DEGLI ORRORI Photo
Ad Acilia Inaugura LA PICCOLA BOTTEGA DEGLI ORRORI

Join us for the thrilling and hilarious musical 'La Piccola Bottega Degli Orrori' at Teatro Domma. Follow Seymour, Audrey, and the evil plant Audrey II in a ghoulish adventure. Don't miss this off-Broadway hit brought to life by the talented cast and live orchestra. Get your tickets now!

4
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu Photo
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu

Featuring hard-hitting investigative reporting from ABC News anchors Diane Sawyer, Juju Chang and Janai Norman, plus correspondents Rachel Scott, Matt Rivers, Selina Wang, Megan Ryte and more, the new season takes viewers into the field each week to examine the headlines, giving audiences new insight.

More Hot Stories For You

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Releases New Block of Tickets Through April 2024THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Releases New Block of Tickets Through April 2024
Bonnie Milligan, Jeannette Bayardelle, Carolee Carmello, and More Join Abingdon Theatre Company's 31st Anniversary GalaBonnie Milligan, Jeannette Bayardelle, Carolee Carmello, and More Join Abingdon Theatre Company's 31st Anniversary Gala
CHICAGO Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1CHICAGO Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1
Lauren Boebert Apologies For Behavior at Denver BEETLEJUICE PerformanceLauren Boebert Apologies For Behavior at Denver BEETLEJUICE Performance

Videos

Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Recommended For You