Photos: Inside Opening Night of AN EVENING WITH AMBER IMAN at the Minetta Lane Theatre

For three nights only, Audible Theater will present An Evening with Amber Iman, which began performances last night. Remaining performances at the Minetta Lane Theatre are this evening (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) at 7:00pm. An Evening with Amber Iman will also be recorded live from the Minetta Lane and released to a global audience as an Audible Original.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Through songs and storytelling, An Evening with Amber Iman takes the audience on a journey through love, loss, rejection, heartbreak, and joy, in a performance that challenges, encourages, and uplifts, reminding us to take it one day at a time.

Tickets are on sale at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane.

Audible Theater is proud to collaborate with TodayTix to offer mobile Rush tickets beginning at 10am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

Amber Iman is a performer, filmmaker, and activist. Amber made history as the first woman to perform on Broadway after the pandemic shut down, as part of the NY PopsUp festival, which welcomed audiences back into Broadway theatres. Amber is one of the most sought-after theatre artists and vocalists working today. She debuted on Broadway as the High Priestess of Soul, Nina Simone, in Soul Doctor, earning rave reviews and a Clive Barnes Award nomination. Since, she has been seen in George C. Wolfe's Shuffle Along beside theatre luminaries Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Billy Porter; she was seen in the National Tour of the megahit musical, Hamilton, and she has performed Off Broadway and regionally with New York Theatre Workshop, New World Stages, Two River Theater, the Kennedy Center, and many more, earning Helen Hayes and IRENE Award nominations, and winning the Ovation Award and the prestigious Emery Battis Award for Acting Excellence from Shakespeare Theatre Company in DC. On TV, Amber has been seen on High Maintenance for HBO, and her self-produced short film Steve has been a critical darling at film festivals across the country. This summer, Amber will star in two highly anticipated Broadway-bound musicals: Lempicka at La Jolla Playhouse and Goddess at Berkley Repertory Theatre. As an activist, Amber is the proud Co-Founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Black Women on Broadway. In 2021, Amber was honored with a Tony Award for her work with BAC.

Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin for Getty (2022)