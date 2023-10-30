Photos: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's 31st Anniversary Gala

Abingdon Theatre Company rang in their 31st anniversary with their annual gala this past Monday, October 23 at The Edison Ballroom. Stars came out to celebrate the start of their 31st season as ATC honored Tony & Obie Award Winner V (formerly Eve Ensler) and Legacy Award Recipient, Obie Award Winner & Tony Award Nominee Mary Beth Peil.

Below, check out photos of the stars and honorees celebrating ATC’s 31st anniversary!

Among the all-star cast were Two-Time Tony Award Winners Victoria Clark and Donna Murphy; Tony Award Nominees Kate Baldwin, Jeannette Bayardelle, Carolee Carmello, L Morgan Lee, and Mary Testa; Drama Desk Awards Winners Mandy Gonzalez and Samantha Pauly; and a bevy of stage and screen stars including Maria Bilbao, Kennedy Caughell, Amy Hargreaves, Kara Lindsay, Bianca Marroquín, Ilda Mason, Shereen Pimentel, Elena Shaddow, and Carrie St. Louis; with an appearance from Michelle Williams. The evening was directed by Chad Austin with music direction by Robbie Cowan.

Photo Credit: Lyndon Baldry, Grace Copeland, and Benjamin Ward