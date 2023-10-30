Photos: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's 31st Anniversary Gala

The gala took place on Monday, October 23 at The Edison Ballroom.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 2 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 3 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 4 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival

Abingdon Theatre Company rang in their 31st anniversary with their annual gala this past Monday, October 23 at The Edison Ballroom. Stars came out to celebrate the start of their 31st season as ATC honored Tony & Obie Award Winner V (formerly Eve Ensler) and Legacy Award Recipient, Obie Award Winner & Tony Award Nominee Mary Beth Peil.

Below, check out photos of the stars and honorees celebrating ATC’s 31st anniversary!

Among the all-star cast were Two-Time Tony Award Winners Victoria Clark and Donna Murphy; Tony Award Nominees Kate Baldwin, Jeannette Bayardelle, Carolee Carmello, L Morgan Lee, and Mary Testa; Drama Desk Awards Winners Mandy Gonzalez and Samantha Pauly; and a bevy of stage and screen stars including Maria Bilbao, Kennedy Caughell, Amy Hargreaves, Kara Lindsay, Bianca Marroquín, Ilda Mason, Shereen Pimentel, Elena Shaddow, and Carrie St. Louis; with an appearance from Michelle Williams. The evening was directed by Chad Austin with music direction by Robbie Cowan.

Photo Credit: Lyndon Baldry, Grace Copeland, and Benjamin Ward



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo
LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024

Lempicka, the sweeping new musical portrait celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, will open on Broadway this spring at the Longacre Theatre (220 W 48th St). Eden Espinosa, who originated the titular role in critically acclaimed performances at Williamstown Theatre Festival and La Jolla Playhouse, will star in the production.

2
Kimber Elayne Sprawl Takes Over Our Instagram Story for WICKEDs 20th Anniversary! Photo
Kimber Elayne Sprawl Takes Over Our Instagram Story for WICKED's 20th Anniversary!

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Kimber Elayne Sprawl takes you behind the scenes of Wicked's 20th Anniversary performance!

3
BEETLEJUICE North American Tour Recoups After Only 37 Weeks On The Road Photo
BEETLEJUICE North American Tour Recoups After Only 37 Weeks On The Road

The North American Tour of the smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE recouped its initial investment during the recent Denver engagement, and after only 37 weeks on the road. 

4
Photos: First Look at Rachel Tucker as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD Photo
Photos: First Look at Rachel Tucker as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD

All new production photos have been released of Rachel Tucker in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard in London. Rachel Tucker guest stars as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre every Monday until 6 Jan 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at Rachel Tucker as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARDPhotos: First Look at Rachel Tucker as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD
Actors Strike Deal in 'Final Stretch'; Negotiations to Halt For TodayActors Strike Deal in 'Final Stretch'; Negotiations to Halt For Today
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET RevivalVideo: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival

Videos

Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning
SOME LIKE IT HOT's Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday Morning Video
SOME LIKE IT HOT's Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday Morning
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You