Photos: In Rehearsals for AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse

After Midnight will play January 31 – February 25, 2024 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 4 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start

Paper Mill Playhouse will soon present After Midnight, co-directed by Dominique Kelley (PMP: The Great Gatsby; Denver Center: Oklahoma!) and Paper Mill Playhouse’s Associate Artistic Director Jen Bender (PMP: Honeymoon in Vegas; Broadway: The Lion King) and choreographed by Kelley. The production will play January 31 – February 25, 2024 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive). Opening night is Sunday, February 4.
 
Conceived by Jack Viertel (former Artistic Director of City Center Encores!), this Jazz Age rhythm and dance extravaganza is an electrifying musical revue that transports you to the Cotton Club of the Harlem Renaissance, an unparalleled time in New York City when jazz and swing were king. After Midnight intertwines the poetry of Langston Hughes with songs from big-band legends Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Harold Arlen, Dorothy Fields, and more. The exhilarating score features such hits as “I Can’t Give You Anything but Love,” “Stormy Weather,” “On the Sunny Side of the Street,” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing).”
 
After Midnight will star Angela Birchett (PMP & Broadway: The Color Purple), Sasha Hutchings (Broadway: Hamilton, My Fair Lady), Joshua Lamar (Lyric Opera: West Side Story; HBO Max: “Legendary”), James T. Lane (Broadway: Chicago, The Scottsboro Boys), Stanley Martin (Broadway: Disney’s Aladdin; International Tour: West Side Story), Aramie Payton (Broadway: MJ: The Musical; National Tour: Dreamgirls), Destinee Rea (PMP: Disney’s Hercules; Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Awa Sal Secka (Signature Theatre: Ragtime, Gun & Powder), Liv Symone (Broadway: Disney’s Aladdin; Starz: “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”), Harris Matthew Turner (Broadway: MJ: The Musical, Disney’s Frozen), Jasmine Pearl Villaroel (Centre Theater: Tuck Everlasting; Fulton Theatre: Grease), and Anthony Wayne (Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Once on This Island).
 
The production features music direction by Sean Mayes (Broadway: MJ: The Musical, Hadestown), scenic and lighting design by Adam Honoré (Broadway: Purlie Victorious, Ain’t No Mo’), costume design by Azalea Fairley (Broadway: Hamilton, A Strange Loop), sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor (Broadway: Trouble in Mind; Off-Broadway: Daphne), and hair and wig design by Alfreda Howard (Netflix: “Mystery Science Theatre 3000;” Off-Broadway: Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie). Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting. RL Campbell is the Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



RELATED STORIES

1
Jon Batiste, Lake Street Dive & Kacey Musgraves to Join Final Punch Brothers ENERGY CU Photo
Jon Batiste, Lake Street Dive & Kacey Musgraves to Join Final Punch Brothers' ENERGY CURFEW MUSIC HOUR Shows

Audible Inc., has revealed the final special guest artists set to appear with The Energy Curfew Music Hour, featuring the Grammy Award-winning band Punch Brothers, at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.

2
Kristin Chenoweth to Team With Lindsay Lohan For Netflix Rom-Com Photo
Kristin Chenoweth to Team With Lindsay Lohan For Netflix Rom-Com

Kristin Chenoweth will star in a new Netflix holiday rom-com with Lindsay Lohan. Lohan is also set to reunite with her Mean Girls co-star, Tim Meadows, who will also be appearing in the film. The cast also includes Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan and Brian Unger.

3
Creators of HARMONY & More to Honor Holocaust Remembrance Day Photo
Creators of HARMONY & More to Honor Holocaust Remembrance Day

NYC theatre creators will honor Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27. Join the vital discussion and attend the event.

4
Video: Cast & Creative Of MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet Photo
Video: Cast & Creative Of MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet

Watch as the cast and creative team walk the red carpet on opening night of the West Coast premiere of the brand new musical, MYSTIC PIZZA, based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture.

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her favor... Jennifer Broski">(read more about this author)

Photos: Go Inside the Next On Stage Finale at 54 BelowPhotos: Go Inside the Next On Stage Finale at 54 Below
Photos: Meet the Company of Rachel Bonds' JONAH at Roundabout Theatre CompanyPhotos: Meet the Company of Rachel Bonds' JONAH at Roundabout Theatre Company
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIOPhotos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Photos: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creative Team Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night

Videos

Cast & Creative Of MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet Video
Cast & Creative Of MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet
Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SNL Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SNL
Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1 Video
Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You