Photos: Harvey Fierstein & Alyson Vega Host SHOW US YOUR HEARTS Gallery

Show Us Your Hearts is on view: through March 13, 2024.

Feb. 01, 2024

Currently on display at Fountain House Gallery (702 9th Avenue) is Show Us Your Hearts.

Curated by Harvey Fierstein and Alyson Vega, Show Us Your Hearts asks artists to consider the vast visual history of the heart symbol and all its connotations. "The HEART is at the core of ourselves, our bodies. It's what keeps us alive. We want the artists to ask themselves, 'how much more can I express with it? What else can this common symbol tell the viewer of my art?' Most importantly, 'can the HEART speak for me?'"

Harvey Fierstein is an accomplished playwright, actor, screenwriter, and also an avid collector of outsider art. 

Alyson Vega is a Fountain House member and artist. Her work has been shown at the Outsider Art Fair, White Columns, and the Ely Center of Contemporary Art.

Participating artists include: Christine Albane, Lawrence Applebaum, Madeleine Hope Arthurs, Elizabeth Atlas, Judith Berman, Yanan Cai, Jenny Chan, Lauren Covey, Eboni Davis, Mario Fontenla, Lita Goldberg, Terrenceo Hammonds, Garvin Henry, Issa Ibrahim, Roger Jones, Kerry Kennedy, Tzu Moy, Nicolaus J. Myers, Tanya Nickolan, Mathew Reith, Aracelis Rivera, Elizabeth Roberts, Tara Sue Salusso, Angela Rogers, Barry Senft, Susan Spangenberg, TWST, Alyson Vega , Vermilion, and Boo Walsh Lynn. This program is funded, in part, by generous support from the Renate, Hans and Maria Hofmann Trust and the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund.

