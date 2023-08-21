Photos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Gathers to Mark Ninoy Aquino Day

Here Lies Love is running on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy on Broadway and National Tour Photo 1 Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy
Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Photo 2 Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Photos: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Photos: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths Photo 4 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths

Click Here for More on Here Lies Love

Sunday, August 20, 2023 marked Ninoy Aquino Day, the 40th anniversary of the death of Ninoy- an event that is depicted eight times a week in Here Lies Love. For the anniversary, David Byrne, Jose Llana, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, and other members of the Here Lies Love cast and family attended a flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony at the Beningno Aquino Triangle in Jamaica, Queens. 

Check out photos from the special day below.

From Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love re-defines the musical theater experience, turning the rise and fall of a dictator and his wife into an exuberant party. Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a nightclub where the audience is literally immersed in the story, witnessing history up close. While some audience members stand and move with the actors, others enjoy from traditional theater seating. Everyone is close to the action.

Photo Credit: Chelcie Parry

Here Lies Love

Here Lies Love
Jose Llana

Here Lies Love

Here Lies Love
Melody Butiu, Jose Llana, David Byrne

Here Lies Love
David Byrne, Jose Llana, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, and other members of the Here Lies Love cast and family




RELATED STORIES

1
Vina Morales to Join the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway Photo
Vina Morales to Join the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway

Get the latest news on Vina Morales as she joins the cast of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway. Don't miss your chance to see this acclaimed musical at the Broadway Theatre.

2
HERE LIES LOVE Will Offer Free Childcare Services During Four Upcoming Performances Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Will Offer Free Childcare Services During Four Upcoming Performances

​​​​​​​Here Lies Love has announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration on Broadway with the Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL), Broadway Babysitters, and Open Jar Studios, through which free childcare services will be offered during Here Lies Love's Saturday, September 23nd 3:30pm matinee performance.

3
Fatboy Slim to Perform Post-Show DJ Set at HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway Photo
Fatboy Slim to Perform Post-Show DJ Set at HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway

Get ready for an unforgettable night at HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway as legendary DJ Fatboy Slim takes the stage for a special post-show DJ set. Don't miss this exclusive performance on August 31st. Experience the fusion of theater and music in a whole new way.

4
Shop HERE LIES LOVE Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop HERE LIES LOVE Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Take a look at official merchandise from Here Lies Love in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Bring the production home with you with souvenirs and apparel including the Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee, the Reversible Bucket Hat, and more!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Here Lies Love Enamel Pin Set Here Lies Love Enamel Pin Set
Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee
Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie
Here Lies Love Logo Mug Here Lies Love Logo Mug

More Hot Stories For You

Vineyard Theatre Sets World Premiere & New York Premiere for 2023-24 SeasonVineyard Theatre Sets World Premiere & New York Premiere for 2023-24 Season
Video: Watch India Carney Sing 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain' From New Rodgers & Hammerstein EPVideo: Watch India Carney Sing 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain' From New Rodgers & Hammerstein EP
Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join McClure and Lakis in North American Tour of MRS. DOUBTFIREGiselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join McClure and Lakis in North American Tour of MRS. DOUBTFIRE
Listen: HARMONY Releases Second Single 'Every Single Day'; Full Digital Album Drops This MonthListen: HARMONY Releases Second Single 'Every Single Day'; Full Digital Album Drops This Month

Videos

Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You