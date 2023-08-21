Photos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Gathers to Mark Ninoy Aquino Day

Sunday, August 20, 2023 marked Ninoy Aquino Day, the 40th anniversary of the death of Ninoy- an event that is depicted eight times a week in Here Lies Love. For the anniversary, David Byrne, Jose Llana, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, and other members of the Here Lies Love cast and family attended a flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony at the Beningno Aquino Triangle in Jamaica, Queens.

Check out photos from the special day below.

