Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More

Last night, the curtain was raised on the 76th Annual Tony Awards!

Take a look inside the CBS broadcasts and Pluto TV pre-show below, including photos of Bonnie Milligan, Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban and the casts of shows like Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Sweeney Todd, and more!

Winners also included Brandon Uranowitz, Victoria Clark, Michael Arden, Jeanine Tesori, J. Harrison Ghee, Jodie Comer, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

The 76th Tonys celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2022/23 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Check out photos from inside the Tony Awards here:

Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.