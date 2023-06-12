Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More

The Tony Awards are now available to re-watch on Paramount+.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Click Here for More on 2023 AWARDS SEASON

Last night, the curtain was raised on the 76th Annual Tony Awards!

Take a look inside the CBS broadcasts and Pluto TV pre-show below, including photos of Bonnie Milligan, Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban and the casts of shows like Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Sweeney Todd, and more!

Winners also included Brandon Uranowitz, Victoria Clark, Michael Arden, Jeanine Tesori, J. Harrison Ghee, Jodie Comer, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

The 76th Tonys celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2022/23 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Check out photos from inside the Tony Awards here:

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Skylar Astin and Julianne Hough

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Tim Lutkin

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Annaleigh Ashford

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Jerry Mitchell

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Skylar Astin

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Nevin Steinberg

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Joel Grey

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Colton Ryan

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Anna Uzele and Colton Ryan

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Lily Rabe and Dominique Fishback

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Brandon Uranowitz, Lily Rabe and Dominique Fishback

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Marcel Spears and Wayne Brady

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Phillipa Soo

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Jordan Donica and Phillipa Soo

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Patrick Marber

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Colman Domingo and Lea Michele

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Michael Arden

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
J. Harrison Ghee and NaTasha Yvette Williams

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
NaTasha Yvette Williams and Adrianna Hicks

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Adrianna Hicks

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Lorna Courtney

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Cast of & Juliet

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Uzo Aduba and Common

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Suzan-Lori Parks

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Brian da??Arcy, Sara Bareilles, and Kennedy Kanagawa

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Joel Grey and John Kander

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Julianne Hough, Joel Grey, John Kander, and Ariana DeBose

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Tatiana Maslany and Wilson Cruz

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Alex Newell

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Ben Platt

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Denée Benton

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Skylar Astin, Julianne Hough, and David Lindsay-Abaire

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Gaten Matarazzo and the cast of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Josh Groban and the cast of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Will Swenson and the cast of A Beautiful Noise

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Kelli Oa??Hara

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Joaquina Kalukango

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Jodie Comer

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley and the cast of Kimberly Akimbo

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Tom Stoppard

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
The cast of Shucked

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Alex Newell and the cast of Shucked

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
The cast of Shucked

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Melissa Etheridge and Barry Manilow

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Melissa Etheridge, Barry Manilow, and Victoria Clark

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Victoria Clark

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Sean Hayes, Matthew Broderick, and Nathan Lane

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Leah Michele

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
The cast of Kimberly Akimbo

Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More
Justin Cooley and the cast of Kimberly Akimbo

Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Greys Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards Photo
Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards

An all new video has been released featuring the Emcees of London’s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club celebrating John Kander and Joel Grey’s Tony Lifetime Achievement Awards!

2
Review Roundup: The 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo
Review Roundup: The 76th Annual Tony Awards

The 76th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 11, at the United Palace Theater. Find out what the critics thought of Broadway's big night!

3
Videos: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony Awards Photo
Videos: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony Awards

The 76th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 11, at the United Palace Theater. If you missed any of the action from the big night, check out all of the performances here!

4
Video: Lea Michele and FUNNY GIRL Cast Perform Dont Rain on My Parade on the Tony Awards Photo
Video: Lea Michele and FUNNY GIRL Cast Perform 'Don't Rain on My Parade' on the Tony Awards

Tonight's the night! The 76th Annual Tony Awards have just wrapped up. Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl performed 'Don't Rain on My Parade'. Check out the full performance here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

What Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Acceptance SpeechWhat Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Acceptance Speech
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony AwardsLin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony Awards
Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'
Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'

Videos

Exclusive: IN THE HEIGHTS' Olga Merediz Sings in Disney's PUPSTRUCTION Video Exclusive: IN THE HEIGHTS' Olga Merediz Sings in Disney's PUPSTRUCTION
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbott's Film Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbott's Film
LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical' Video
LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical' Video
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You