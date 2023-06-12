Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More

The Tony Awards are now available to re-watch on Paramount+.
Last night, the curtain was raised on the 76th Annual Tony Awards!
Take a look inside the CBS broadcasts and Pluto TV pre-show below, including photos of Bonnie Milligan, Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban and the casts of shows like Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Sweeney Todd, and more!
Winners also included Brandon Uranowitz, Victoria Clark, Michael Arden, Jeanine Tesori, J. Harrison Ghee, Jodie Comer, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.
The 76th Tonys celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2022/23 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.
Check out photos from inside the Tony Awards here:
THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS
Skylar Astin and Julianne Hough
Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire
Lily Rabe and Dominique Fishback
Brandon Uranowitz, Lily Rabe and Dominique Fishback
Jordan Donica and Phillipa Soo
Colman Domingo and Lea Michele
J. Harrison Ghee and NaTasha Yvette Williams
NaTasha Yvette Williams and Adrianna Hicks
Cast of & Juliet
Uzo Aduba and Common
Brian da??Arcy, Sara Bareilles, and Kennedy Kanagawa
Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose
Joel Grey and John Kander
Julianne Hough, Joel Grey, John Kander, and Ariana DeBose
Tatiana Maslany and Wilson Cruz
Denée Benton
Skylar Astin, Julianne Hough, and David Lindsay-Abaire
Gaten Matarazzo and the cast of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Josh Groban and the cast of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Will Swenson and the cast of A Beautiful Noise
Kelli Oa??Hara
Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley and the cast of Kimberly Akimbo
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson
The cast of Shucked
Alex Newell and the cast of Shucked
The cast of Shucked
Melissa Etheridge and Barry Manilow
Melissa Etheridge, Barry Manilow, and Victoria Clark
Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick
Sean Hayes, Matthew Broderick, and Nathan Lane
Leah Michele
The cast of Kimberly Akimbo
Justin Cooley and the cast of Kimberly Akimbo
Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
