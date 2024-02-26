Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night of New Group's SEVEN YEAR DISAPPEAR

Originally slated through March 24, this strictly limited Off-Broadway engagement must end Sunday, March 31.
|
Emmy and Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch star in THE SEVEN YEAR DISAPPEAR, is running now at The New Group. The play is a funny, deeply human mystery of mothers and sons, coming of age, and coming apart. Go inside the play's opening night in the photos below!
Read reviews of the play here!
Naphtali's (Taylor Trensch) world-famous performance artist mother (Cynthia Nixon) disappeared suddenly seven years ago. And yet, he sees her everywhere: in the faces of friends, coworkers, the guy he's flirting with. When his mother returns with few answers and a major request, Naphtali is forced to confront what he's spent years trying to forget.
This production marks a return to The New Group for Cynthia Nixon, where she directed Rasheeda Speaking and Steve, and appeared on stage in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, directed by Scott Elliott. This marks a New Group debut for playwright Jordan Seavey and Taylor Trensch.
This production includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Qween Jean, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter, Sound Design by Rob Milburn & Michael Bodeen and Projection Design by John Narun. Fight & Intimacy Director: UnkleDave's Fight-House. Dialect Coach is Deborah Hecht. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson. Assistant Stage Manager is Stephen Michael Varnado.
Directed by Scott Elliott, this world premiere production began previews Tuesday, February 6 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Monday, February 26. Originally slated through March 24, this strictly limited Off-Broadway engagement must end Sunday, March 31. Performances take place at The Pershing Square Signature Center.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch
Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch
Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch
Playwright Jordan Seavey, Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch
Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch
Director Scott Elliott and Playwright Jordan Seavey
Director Scott Elliott, Playwright Jordan Seavey, Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch
Assistant Director Moses Garcia, Director Scott Elliott and Cynthia Nixon
Director Scott Elliott and Cynthia Nixon
New Group Executive Director Adam Bernstein
Playwright Jordan Seavey
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jeff Mahshie and Erik Bottcher
Assistant Director Moses Garcia and Playwright Jordan Seavey
Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley
Lisa Peterson and Rachel Hauck
Kyle Beltran, Taylor Trensch and Adam Chanler-Berat
Kyle Beltran, Taylor Trensch and Adam Chanler-Berat
Clarissa Marie Ligon and Props Supervisor Jackson Berkley
Costume Design Qween Jean
Costume Design Qween Jean
Projection Design John Narun and Mark Maciejewski
UnkleDave's Fight-House Fight & Intimacy Direction David Anzuelo and Sean Fletcher Griffin
New Group Executive Director Adam Bernstein and Jennifer Bernstein
Assistant Director Moses Garcia
Assistant Stage Manager Stephen Michael Varnado
Assistant Costume Design Amelia Camilo and Costume Design Qween Jean
Sara Ramirez and Costume Design Qween Jean
Christine Marinoni and Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon and Sarita Choudhury
Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez
Sarita Choudhury, Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez
Sara Ramirez and Cynthia Nixon
Jo Bonney and New Group Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott
Eric Bogosian and Cynthia Nixon
Taylor Trensch and Eric Bogosian
Jo Bonney and Sarita Choudhury
Playwright Jordan Seavey and David Cale
Katie Finneran and Cynthia Nixon
Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and New Group Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott
Costume Design Qween Jean and Cynthia Nixon
Lisa Peterson, Cynthia Nixon and Rachel Hauck
Cynthia Nixon and Dr. Gwen Korovin
Katie Finneran and New Group Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott
Videos