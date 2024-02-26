Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night of New Group's SEVEN YEAR DISAPPEAR

Originally slated through March 24, this strictly limited Off-Broadway engagement must end Sunday, March 31.

By: Feb. 26, 2024
The Seven Year Disappear Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Emmy and Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch star in THE SEVEN YEAR DISAPPEAR, is running now at The New Group. The play is a funny, deeply human mystery of mothers and sons, coming of age, and coming apart. Go inside the play's opening night in the photos below!

Read reviews of the play here!

Naphtali's (Taylor Trensch) world-famous performance artist mother (Cynthia Nixon) disappeared suddenly seven years ago.  And yet, he sees her everywhere: in the faces of friends, coworkers, the guy he's flirting with.  When his mother returns with few answers and a major request, Naphtali is forced to confront what he's spent years trying to forget.  

This production marks a return to The New Group for Cynthia Nixon, where she directed Rasheeda Speaking and Steve, and appeared on stage in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, directed by Scott Elliott.  This marks a New Group debut for playwright Jordan Seavey and Taylor Trensch.

This production includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Qween Jean, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter, Sound Design by Rob Milburn & Michael Bodeen and Projection Design by John Narun.  Fight & Intimacy Director: UnkleDave's Fight-House.  Dialect Coach is Deborah Hecht.  Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA.  Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson.  Assistant Stage Manager is Stephen Michael Varnado.

Directed by Scott Elliott, this world premiere production began previews Tuesday, February 6 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Monday, February 26.  Originally slated through March 24, this strictly limited Off-Broadway engagement must end Sunday, March 31.  Performances take place at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

The Seven Year Disappear
Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch

The Seven Year Disappear
Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch

The Seven Year Disappear
Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch

The Seven Year Disappear
Playwright Jordan Seavey, Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch

The Seven Year Disappear
Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch

The Seven Year Disappear
Director Scott Elliott and Playwright Jordan Seavey

The Seven Year Disappear
Director Scott Elliott, Playwright Jordan Seavey, Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch

The Seven Year Disappear
Assistant Director Moses Garcia, Director Scott Elliott and Cynthia Nixon

The Seven Year Disappear
Director Scott Elliott and Cynthia Nixon

The Seven Year Disappear
New Group Executive Director Adam Bernstein

The Seven Year Disappear
Cynthia Nixon

The Seven Year Disappear
Cynthia Nixon

The Seven Year Disappear
Cynthia Nixon

The Seven Year Disappear
Taylor Trensch

The Seven Year Disappear
Taylor Trensch

The Seven Year Disappear
Playwright Jordan Seavey

The Seven Year Disappear
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The Seven Year Disappear
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The Seven Year Disappear
Katie Finneran

The Seven Year Disappear
Katie Finneran

The Seven Year Disappear
Sarita Choudhury

The Seven Year Disappear
Sarita Choudhury

The Seven Year Disappear
Sara Ramirez

The Seven Year Disappear
Sara Ramirez

The Seven Year Disappear
David Cale

The Seven Year Disappear
Erik Bottcher

The Seven Year Disappear
Jeff Mahshie and Erik Bottcher

The Seven Year Disappear
Assistant Director Moses Garcia and Playwright Jordan Seavey

The Seven Year Disappear
Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley

The Seven Year Disappear
Jo Bonney and Eric Bogosian

The Seven Year Disappear
Lisa Peterson and Rachel Hauck

The Seven Year Disappear
Kyle Beltran, Taylor Trensch and Adam Chanler-Berat

The Seven Year Disappear
Kyle Beltran, Taylor Trensch and Adam Chanler-Berat

The Seven Year Disappear
Clarissa Marie Ligon and Props Supervisor Jackson Berkley

The Seven Year Disappear
Costume Design Qween Jean

The Seven Year Disappear
Costume Design Qween Jean

The Seven Year Disappear
Projection Design John Narun and Mark Maciejewski

The Seven Year Disappear
UnkleDave's Fight-House Fight & Intimacy Direction David Anzuelo and Sean Fletcher Griffin

The Seven Year Disappear
New Group Executive Director Adam Bernstein and Jennifer Bernstein

The Seven Year Disappear
Assistant Director Moses Garcia

The Seven Year Disappear
Assistant Stage Manager Stephen Michael Varnado

The Seven Year Disappear
Assistant Costume Design Amelia Camilo and Costume Design Qween Jean

The Seven Year Disappear
Sara Ramirez and Costume Design Qween Jean

The Seven Year Disappear
Christine Marinoni and Cynthia Nixon

The Seven Year Disappear
Cynthia Nixon and Sarita Choudhury

The Seven Year Disappear
Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez

The Seven Year Disappear
Sarita Choudhury, Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez

The Seven Year Disappear
Sara Ramirez and Cynthia Nixon

The Seven Year Disappear
Jo Bonney and New Group Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott

The Seven Year Disappear
Eric Bogosian and Cynthia Nixon

The Seven Year Disappear
Taylor Trensch and Eric Bogosian

The Seven Year Disappear
Jo Bonney and Sarita Choudhury

The Seven Year Disappear
Playwright Jordan Seavey and David Cale

The Seven Year Disappear
Katie Finneran and Cynthia Nixon

The Seven Year Disappear
Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and New Group Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott

The Seven Year Disappear
Costume Design Qween Jean and Cynthia Nixon

The Seven Year Disappear
Lisa Peterson, Cynthia Nixon and Rachel Hauck

The Seven Year Disappear
Cynthia Nixon and Dr. Gwen Korovin

The Seven Year Disappear
Katie Finneran and New Group Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott

The Seven Year Disappear
Eric Bogosian and David Cale




Videos