Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night of New Group's SEVEN YEAR DISAPPEAR

Emmy and Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch star in THE SEVEN YEAR DISAPPEAR, is running now at The New Group. The play is a funny, deeply human mystery of mothers and sons, coming of age, and coming apart. Go inside the play's opening night in the photos below!

Read reviews of the play here!

Naphtali's (Taylor Trensch) world-famous performance artist mother (Cynthia Nixon) disappeared suddenly seven years ago. And yet, he sees her everywhere: in the faces of friends, coworkers, the guy he's flirting with. When his mother returns with few answers and a major request, Naphtali is forced to confront what he's spent years trying to forget.

This production marks a return to The New Group for Cynthia Nixon, where she directed Rasheeda Speaking and Steve, and appeared on stage in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, directed by Scott Elliott. This marks a New Group debut for playwright Jordan Seavey and Taylor Trensch.

This production includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Qween Jean, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter, Sound Design by Rob Milburn & Michael Bodeen and Projection Design by John Narun. Fight & Intimacy Director: UnkleDave's Fight-House. Dialect Coach is Deborah Hecht. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson. Assistant Stage Manager is Stephen Michael Varnado.

Directed by Scott Elliott, this world premiere production began previews Tuesday, February 6 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Monday, February 26. Originally slated through March 24, this strictly limited Off-Broadway engagement must end Sunday, March 31. Performances take place at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas