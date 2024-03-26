Photos: Go Inside the Jonathan Larson Grants Concert Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last night, The American Theatre Wing celebrated the recipients of the 2023 Jonathan Larson Grant, the esteemed annual prize awarded to exceptional emerging musical theatre composers, lyricists, and librettists, or writing teams.

The winners were: singer and composer Daniel Henri Emond (Kill The Whale: A Musical Odyssey); composer, lyricist and librettist Julian Hornik (Tenn);composing and performing team The Kilbanes (Weightless); performer, writer and director Larry Owens (Larry Owens’ Sondheimia); composer and lyricist Veronica Mansour (Lighthouse); and the songwriting team of Jacinta Clusellas, Tatiana Pandiani and Melis Aker (Azul). Each receives an unrestricted grant of $12,500 and a $2,085 Saw Island Foundation Recording Grant. In addition, the Wing has partnered with The American Music Theatre Project at Northwestern University to provide opportunities such as residencies featuring the recipients’ work.

A special concert, showcasing the past four years of Jonathan Larson Grant winning artists, was held at Florence Gould Halland BroadwayWorld was there for the special night. Check out photos below!

The 2023 Jonathan Larson Grant recipients were selected by an expert panel consisting of: Talent Agent and Partner at Artists and Representatives, Ben Sands; Writer, Composer, and Performer Eisa Davis; Talent and Literary Agent at Creative Artists Agency Kevin Lin; Tony Award-nominated director Leigh Silverman; and Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress Shoshana Bean. In addition to this year’s winners, the judges distributed Honorable Mentions to five finalists who will receive $1,000 each.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski