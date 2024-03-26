Photos: Go Inside the Jonathan Larson Grants Concert Celebration

The winners receive an unrestricted grant of $12,500 and a $2,085 Saw Island Foundation Recording Grant.
Just last night, The American Theatre Wing celebrated the recipients of the 2023 Jonathan Larson Grant, the esteemed annual prize awarded to exceptional emerging musical theatre composers, lyricists, and librettists, or writing teams.
The winners were: singer and composer Daniel Henri Emond (Kill The Whale: A Musical Odyssey); composer, lyricist and librettist Julian Hornik (Tenn);composing and performing team The Kilbanes (Weightless); performer, writer and director Larry Owens (Larry Owens’ Sondheimia); composer and lyricist Veronica Mansour (Lighthouse); and the songwriting team of Jacinta Clusellas, Tatiana Pandiani and Melis Aker (Azul). Each receives an unrestricted grant of $12,500 and a $2,085 Saw Island Foundation Recording Grant. In addition, the Wing has partnered with The American Music Theatre Project at Northwestern University to provide opportunities such as residencies featuring the recipients’ work.
A special concert, showcasing the past four years of Jonathan Larson Grant winning artists, was held at Florence Gould Halland BroadwayWorld was there for the special night. Check out photos below!
The 2023 Jonathan Larson Grant recipients were selected by an expert panel consisting of: Talent Agent and Partner at Artists and Representatives, Ben Sands; Writer, Composer, and Performer Eisa Davis; Talent and Literary Agent at Creative Artists Agency Kevin Lin; Tony Award-nominated director Leigh Silverman; and Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress Shoshana Bean. In addition to this year’s winners, the judges distributed Honorable Mentions to five finalists who will receive $1,000 each.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez
Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez
Emielyn Das, Rona Siddiqui, Sherz Aletaha
Emielyn Das, Rona Siddiqui, Sherz Aletaha
Zeniba Now
Zeniba Now
Kit Yan, Zeniba Now
Kit Yan, Zeniba Now
Laura Grill Jaye, Shayok Misha Chowdhury
Laura Grill Jaye, Shayok Misha Chowdhury
Zeniba Now, Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Laura Grill Jaye, Patrick Lazour, Daniel Lazour, Kit Yan
Jae W.B.
Jae W.B.
Jae W.B., Kit Yan
Christine Baugher, Jaime Lozano
Christine Baugher, Jaime Lozano
Benjamin Velez, Daniel Lazour, Patrick Lazour
Benjamin Velez, Sarah Lynn Marion
Benjamin Velez, Sarah Lynn Marion
Julie Larson, Heather Hitchens
Julie Larson, Heather Hitchens
Daniel Henri Emond
Daniel Henri Emond
Daniel Henri Emond, Jana Djenne Jackson
Julian Hornik
Julian Hornik
Veronica Mansour
Veronica Mansour
Larry Owens, Julian Hornik, Veronica Mansour, Kate Kilbane, Dan Moses, Tatiana Pandiani, Jacinta Clusellas, Daniel Henri Emond
Courtney Bassett, Anne Fraser Thomas
Courtney Bassett, Anne Fraser Thomas
Courtney Bassett, Daniel Henri Emond
Videos