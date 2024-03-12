Photos: Go Inside Theatre Communications Group's 2024 Gala

The celebration honored David Rockwell, ​​Brian Anthony Moreland, Schele Williams, and The Shubert Foundation.

By: Mar. 12, 2024
Just last night, Theatre Communications Group presented its 2024 TCG Gala: Our Stories at The Edison Ballroom. The Gala featured performances from PigPen Theatre Co., Nichelle Lewis, Judine Somerville, Tracee Beazer, Jacqueline Arnold and Aisha Jackson. The Gala honored architect and designer David Rockwell, ​​Broadway producer Brian Anthony Moreland, director Schele Williams, and The Shubert Foundation. Additionally, the Gala celebrated outgoing executive director and CEO Teresa Eyring and her 17 years at TCG.

Since its founding in 1961, TCG’s constituency has grown from a handful of groundbreaking theatres to over 700 Member Theatres and affiliate organizations and over 7,000 Individual Members. Through its programs and services, TCG reaches over one million students, audience members, and theatre professionals each year.

TCG offers networking and knowledge-building opportunities through research, communications, and events, including: the annual TCG National Conference, one of the largest nationwide gatherings of theatre people; awards grants and scholarships to theatre companies and individual artists; advocates on the federal level; and through the Global Theater Initiative, TCG's partnership with the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics, serves as the U.S. Center of the International Theatre Institute. For additional information, visit tcg.org

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

André De Shields

André De Shields

Harold Steward, André De Shields

Brian Moreland, André De Shields

Schele Williams, André De Shields

Schele Williams

Schele Williams

Scott Kleinberger, Schele Williams

Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker

Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker

Brian Moreland, Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker

Brian Moreland

Brian Moreland

Teresa Eyring, André De Shields

Teresa Eyring

Teresa Eyring

LaTeshia Ellerson, Teresa Eyring, Karena Fiorenza

Jamie deRoy

Kenny Leon

Kenny Leon

Avery Wilson

Avery Wilson

Brian Moreland, Avery Wilson

Kenny Leon, Brian Moreland

Schele Williams, Avery Wilson

Monica Beverly Hillz

Monica Beverly Hillz

Trey Ellett

Trey Ellett

David Rockwell

David Rockwell

Juliana Canfiled

Juliana Canfield

Stuart Subotnick, Amy Dorfman Wine, Diana Phillips, Vicki Reiss, Richard J. Poccia

Pigpen Theatre Company

The Shubert Foundation

Keli Goff

Keli Goff

Bruce Sussman, Rob Shuter

Bruce Sussman, Rob Shuter

Elizabeth Van Dyke, Woodie King, Jr.

Elizabeth Van Dyke, Woodie King, Jr.

Amy Taylor Rosenblum, Carmel Dean, Schele Williams, Kevin McCollum

Amy Taylor Rosenblum, Carmel Dean, Schele Williams, Kevin McCollum

John Shivers

John Shivers

André De Shields, John Shivers

Trey Ellett, Jacqueline B. Arnold

David Rockwell, André De Shields

Harvey Fierstein, Schele Williams, David Rockwell, André De Shields

Harvey Fierstein

Harvey Fierstein

Julie Boardman

Julie Boardman

Tracee Beazer, Judine Richard Somerville, Jacqueline B. Arnold

Tracee Beazer, Judine Richard Somerville, Jacqueline B. Arnold

David Rockwell, Tracee Beazer, Judine Richard Somerville, Harvey Fierstein, Jacqueline B. Arnold

Kyle Ramar Freeman

Kyle Ramar Freeman

Avery Wilson, Kyle Ramar Freeman

Shannon Dorsey

Shannon Dorsey

Aisha Jackson

Aisha Jackson



