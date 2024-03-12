Photos: Go Inside Theatre Communications Group's 2024 Gala

The celebration honored David Rockwell, Brian Anthony Moreland, Schele Williams, and The Shubert Foundation.
Just last night, Theatre Communications Group presented its 2024 TCG Gala: Our Stories at The Edison Ballroom. The Gala featured performances from PigPen Theatre Co., Nichelle Lewis, Judine Somerville, Tracee Beazer, Jacqueline Arnold and Aisha Jackson. The Gala honored architect and designer David Rockwell, Broadway producer Brian Anthony Moreland, director Schele Williams, and The Shubert Foundation. Additionally, the Gala celebrated outgoing executive director and CEO Teresa Eyring and her 17 years at TCG.
Since its founding in 1961, TCG’s constituency has grown from a handful of groundbreaking theatres to over 700 Member Theatres and affiliate organizations and over 7,000 Individual Members. Through its programs and services, TCG reaches over one million students, audience members, and theatre professionals each year.
TCG offers networking and knowledge-building opportunities through research, communications, and events, including: the annual TCG National Conference, one of the largest nationwide gatherings of theatre people; awards grants and scholarships to theatre companies and individual artists; advocates on the federal level; and through the Global Theater Initiative, TCG's partnership with the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics, serves as the U.S. Center of the International Theatre Institute. For additional information, visit tcg.org
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
André De Shields
Harold Steward, André De Shields
Brian Moreland, André De Shields
Schele Williams, André De Shields
Scott Kleinberger, Schele Williams
Brian Moreland, Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker
Teresa Eyring, André De Shields
LaTeshia Ellerson, Teresa Eyring, Karena Fiorenza
Monica Beverly Hillz
Juliana Canfiled
Stuart Subotnick, Amy Dorfman Wine, Diana Phillips, Vicki Reiss, Richard J. Poccia
Pigpen Theatre Company
The Shubert Foundation
Elizabeth Van Dyke, Woodie King, Jr.
Amy Taylor Rosenblum, Carmel Dean, Schele Williams, Kevin McCollum
André De Shields, John Shivers
Trey Ellett, Jacqueline B. Arnold
David Rockwell, André De Shields
Harvey Fierstein, Schele Williams, David Rockwell, André De Shields
Tracee Beazer, Judine Richard Somerville, Jacqueline B. Arnold
David Rockwell, Tracee Beazer, Judine Richard Somerville, Harvey Fierstein, Jacqueline B. Arnold
Avery Wilson, Kyle Ramar Freeman
