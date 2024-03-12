Photos: Go Inside Theatre Communications Group's 2024 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last night, Theatre Communications Group presented its 2024 TCG Gala: Our Stories at The Edison Ballroom. The Gala featured performances from PigPen Theatre Co., Nichelle Lewis, Judine Somerville, Tracee Beazer, Jacqueline Arnold and Aisha Jackson. The Gala honored architect and designer David Rockwell, ​​Broadway producer Brian Anthony Moreland, director Schele Williams, and The Shubert Foundation. Additionally, the Gala celebrated outgoing executive director and CEO Teresa Eyring and her 17 years at TCG.

Since its founding in 1961, TCG’s constituency has grown from a handful of groundbreaking theatres to over 700 Member Theatres and affiliate organizations and over 7,000 Individual Members. Through its programs and services, TCG reaches over one million students, audience members, and theatre professionals each year.

TCG offers networking and knowledge-building opportunities through research, communications, and events, including: the annual TCG National Conference, one of the largest nationwide gatherings of theatre people; awards grants and scholarships to theatre companies and individual artists; advocates on the federal level; and through the Global Theater Initiative, TCG's partnership with the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics, serves as the U.S. Center of the International Theatre Institute. For additional information, visit tcg.org

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski