Photos: Go Inside The COME FROM AWAY Gander Concerts

Click Here for More on COME FROM AWAY

Go inside Come From Away: The Concert Steele Community Centre in Gander and September 19-21 at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's, which brought home the musical about the small Canadian town that temporarily doubled in population in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and tells the real-life stories of the people from there, and those who came from away.

Check out the photos below!

The ensemble cast take on a variety of roles, from travelers to locals to airline personnel. The show features music, lyrics and book by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

A dynamic group of performers from several Come From Away companies around the world assembled for this special presentation. The concerts welcomed home Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, Petrina Bromley (from the original Broadway cast) and Clint Butler and Kate Etienne (from the Toronto cast). They were joined by Toronto cast members Steffi DiDomenicantonio, Barbara Fulton, Amir Haidar, Lisa Horner, James Kall, Jeff Madden, Ali Momen, Cory O'Brien, Eliza-Jane Scott, Cailin Stadnyk and original Australian cast member Kolby Kindle.

On Broadway, the smash hit musical must close on Sunday, October 2, 2022. By the time the company takes its final bow, Come From Away will be the 49th longest-running production in Broadway history and the longest-running show in the 105-year history of the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre after playing 1,670 performances and 25 previews on Broadway.

The West End production will close on January 7th, 2023, and will have played 1,048 performances in London following 47 performances in Dublin.

A national tour continues to cross North America. While a Toronto production, which ran for three years and 855 performances, shuttered after reopening in the midst of continued uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to partial funding from the Canadian federal budget will reopen in Ottawa in 2024 for a limited run before Mirvish Productions assumes the assets from that production. The musical will then return to Toronto for a commercial run.

Photo Credit: Gabrielle Laite