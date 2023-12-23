Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— is ringing in the holidays with two festive concerts, The Best Christmas of All, on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The orchestra is joined by Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis and Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA for its annual holiday tradition featuring a merry night of classic carols, contemporary favorites, plus a few surprises

Check out photos from last night's peformance below!

"Celebrating the holidays with our New York Pops audiences at Carnegie Hall is one of the best ways to get in the spirit of the season!” said Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “I hope both New Yorkers and visitors to the city during this festive time of year are able to join us for this special concert tradition!”

Additional upcoming performances for The New York Pops’ 2023-24 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall include: Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody in Blueon Friday, February 9, 2024 featuring Montego Glover and Lee Musiker; and Hitsville: Celebrating Motown on Friday, March 15, 2024 featuring Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy