Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops

There is one more performance tonight Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

By: Dec. 23, 2023

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— is ringing in the holidays with two festive concerts, The Best Christmas of All, on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.  The orchestra is joined by Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis and Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA for its annual holiday tradition featuring a merry night of classic carols, contemporary favorites, plus a few surprises

Check out photos from last night's peformance below!

"Celebrating the holidays with our New York Pops audiences at Carnegie Hall is one of the best ways to get in the spirit of the season!” said Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “I hope both New Yorkers and visitors to the city during this festive time of year are able to join us for this special concert tradition!”

Additional upcoming performances for The New York Pops’ 2023-24 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall include: Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody in Blueon Friday, February 9, 2024 featuring Montego Glover and Lee Musiker; and Hitsville: Celebrating Motown on Friday, March 15, 2024 featuring Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Steven Reineke

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis and Steven Reineke

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Steven Reineke

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Steven Reineke and Ruthanne Ruzika

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Steven Reineke and Ruthanne Rusika

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Pastor Bobby Lewis, Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Pastor Bobby Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Pastor Bobby Lewis, Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Pastor Bobby Lewis and Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Pastor Bobby Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Pastor Bobby Lewis, Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Pastor Bobby Lewis and Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Pastor Bobby Lewis, Steven Reineke, Norm Lewis and Essential Voices USA

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Steven Reineke

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Judith Clurman and Steven Reineke

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Judith Clurman and Essential Voices USA

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Jonathan Logan

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Jonathan Logan, Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Vanessa Williams and Steven Reineke

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Vanessa Williams

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Vanessa Williams

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Vanessa Williams

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Vanessa Williams

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Vanessa Williams

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Vanessa Williams

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Santa Claus

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Santa Claus and Steven Reineke

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Santa Claus

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Santa Claus

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Pumpkin Pie, Santa Claus and Steven Reineke

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Pastor Bobby Lewis, Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Santa Claus and Judith Clurman

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Pumpkin Pie, Santa Claus, Judith Clurman, Jonathan Logan, Pastor Bobby Lewis, Steven Reineke, Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis and Essential Voices USA

Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops
Pumpkin Pie, Santa Claus, Judith Clurman, Jonathan Logan, Pastor Bobby Lewis, Steven Reineke, Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis and Essential Voices USA




