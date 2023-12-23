Photos: Go Inside THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops

There is one more performance tonight Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.
The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— is ringing in the holidays with two festive concerts, The Best Christmas of All, on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The orchestra is joined by Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis and Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA for its annual holiday tradition featuring a merry night of classic carols, contemporary favorites, plus a few surprises
Check out photos from last night's peformance below!
"Celebrating the holidays with our New York Pops audiences at Carnegie Hall is one of the best ways to get in the spirit of the season!” said Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “I hope both New Yorkers and visitors to the city during this festive time of year are able to join us for this special concert tradition!”
Additional upcoming performances for The New York Pops’ 2023-24 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall include: Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody in Blueon Friday, February 9, 2024 featuring Montego Glover and Lee Musiker; and Hitsville: Celebrating Motown on Friday, March 15, 2024 featuring Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA
Steven Reineke and Ruthanne Ruzika
Steven Reineke and Ruthanne Rusika
Pastor Bobby Lewis, Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis
Pastor Bobby Lewis
Pastor Bobby Lewis, Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis
Pastor Bobby Lewis and Norm Lewis
Pastor Bobby Lewis
Pastor Bobby Lewis, Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis
Pastor Bobby Lewis and Norm Lewis
Pastor Bobby Lewis, Steven Reineke, Norm Lewis and Essential Voices USA
Judith Clurman and Steven Reineke
Judith Clurman and Essential Voices USA
Jonathan Logan
Jonathan Logan, Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis
Vanessa Williams and Steven Reineke
Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis
Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis
Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis
Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis
Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis
Santa Claus and Steven Reineke
Pumpkin Pie, Santa Claus and Steven Reineke
Pastor Bobby Lewis, Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis
Santa Claus and Judith Clurman
Pumpkin Pie, Santa Claus, Judith Clurman, Jonathan Logan, Pastor Bobby Lewis, Steven Reineke, Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis and Essential Voices USA
Pumpkin Pie, Santa Claus, Judith Clurman, Jonathan Logan, Pastor Bobby Lewis, Steven Reineke, Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis and Essential Voices USA
