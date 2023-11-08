Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway

How to Dance in Ohio will open on December 10, 2023.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 1 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKED's 20th Anniversary Photo 4 Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKED's 20th Anniversary

How to Dance in Ohio Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Rehearsals are udnerway for the new musical How to Dance in Ohio! Inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, the new musical features book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik (she/her), music by Jacob Yandura (he/him), choreography by Mayte Natalio (she/her), and direction by Sammi Cannold (she/her) – all making their Broadway debuts. How to Dance in Ohio will begin previews on November 15, 2023, and open on December 10, 2023.
 
Reprising their roles on Broadway from the world premiere engagement at Syracuse Stage, the cast was heralded by The Syracuse Post Standard as, “both reflecting and respecting neurodivergence, with every single actor onstage delivering a distinguished, joyous, jaw-dropping performance.” In the parts of the real-life autistic young adults featured in the HBO documentary, are a cast of seven autistic actors, all making their Broadway debuts: Desmond Edwards (he/they) as Remy, Amelia Fei [Yi-Hsuan Fei] (she/her) as Caroline, Madison Kopec (they/she) as Marideth, Liam Pearce (he/him) as Drew, Imani Russell (they/them) as Mel, Conor Tague (he/him) as Tommy, and Ashley Wool (she/her) as Jessica.
 
Broadway veteran Caesar Samayoa (he/him; Come from Away, Sister Act) will star as renown psychologist Dr. Emilio Amigo and Cristina Sastre (she/her; Legally Blonde at The Muny) will play his daughter Ashley Amigo. Also featured in the cast are Broadway veterans Haven Burton (she/her; Shrek the Musical, Violet) as Terry, Darlesia Cearcy (she/her; Shuffle Along, Once On This Island) as Johanna, Carlos L Encinias (he/him; Les Miserables), Nick Gaswirth (he/him; …The Great Comet of 1812), Melina Kalomas (she/her; Young Frankenstein), and Martín Solá (he/him; On Your Feet!). Completing the cast are Jean Christian Barry (they/them; Stranger Sings), Collin Hancock (he/him), Hunter Hollingsworth (he/him), Marina Jansen (they/them), Ayanna Nicole Thomas (she/her), and Marina Pires (she/her; Aladdin, On Your Feet!). 
 
How to Dance in Ohio is a heartfelt and poignant new musical about the desire to connect and the courage it takes to put yourself out into the world. As a group of seven autistic young adults prepare for their first ever formal dance—they face a challenge that breaks open their routines as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing down hopes and fears, ready to take a momentous first step…and dance.
 
The musical was originally developed with the late, legendary Broadway director Harold Prince and is dedicated to his instrumental work on the project.
 
The full creative team includes Tony Award nominated scenic designer Robert Brill (Ain’t Too Proud, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Tony Award nominated costume designer Sarafina Bush (For Colored Girls…), two–time Tony Award winning lighting designer Bradley King (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) and sound designer Connor Wang (The Cher Show – assist). Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin (The Light in the Piazza), Music Direction is by Lily Ling and Scott Rowen (Hamilton) is the production stage manager. The production is cast by Benton Whitley, CSA & Micah Johnson-Levy of Whitley Theatrical. General management is by ShowTown Theatricals, Music Consultation is by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Production counsel is Doug Nevin/ Klaris Law and the Production Manager is Bethany Stewert (What the Constitution Means to Me).
 
Photo Credit: Andy Henderson

How to Dance in Ohio
Ashley Wool, Amelia Fei, Sammi Cannold

How to Dance in Ohio
Ashley Wool, Amelia Fei

How to Dance in Ohio
Cristina Sastre & Caesar Samayoa

How to Dance in Ohio
Sammi Cannold and company

How to Dance in Ohio
Liam Pearce & Caesar Samayoa and cast

How to Dance in Ohio
Sammi Cannold, Liam Pearce and Caesar Samayoa + cast

How to Dance in Ohio
Ashley Wool and Caesar Samayoa

How to Dance in Ohio
Ashley Wool, Imani Russell, Desmond Luis Edwards, Liam Pearce, Connor Tague

How to Dance in Ohio
Carlos L. Encinias, Melina Kalomas, Liam Pearce

How to Dance in Ohio
Carlos L. Encinias, Melina Kalomas, Nick Gaswirth, Martín Lara

How to Dance in Ohio
Darlesia Cearcy, Amelia Fei, Sammi Cannold

How to Dance in Ohio
Cast of How to Dance in Ohio

How to Dance in Ohio
Cast of How to Dance in Ohio

How to Dance in Ohio
Haven Burton

How to Dance in Ohio
Imani Russell

How to Dance in Ohio
Liam Pearce & Cast

How to Dance in Ohio
Liam Pearce

How to Dance in Ohio
Madison Kopec, Amelia Fei, Liam Pearce

How to Dance in Ohio
Madison Kopec

How to Dance in Ohio

How to Dance in Ohio
Cast of How to Dance in Ohio

How to Dance in Ohio
Cast of How to Dance in Ohio

How to Dance in Ohio
Cast of How to Dance in Ohio

How to Dance in Ohio
Cast of How to Dance in Ohio

How to Dance in Ohio
Cast of How to Dance in Ohio

How to Dance in Ohio
Cast of How to Dance in Ohio

How to Dance in Ohio
Cast of How to Dance in Ohio






RELATED STORIES

1
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO to Celebrate Box Office to Opening Tomorrow Photo
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO to Celebrate Box Office to Opening Tomorrow

Looking to secure your seats for HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO? Don't miss out! The box office opens tomorrow. Get all the details on where and when to buy your tickets here.

2
Video: Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Photo
Video: Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway

In this video, watch as we hang with the cast and creative team of How to Dance in Ohio on Broadway!

3
Photos: The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Meets the Press! Photo
Photos: The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Meets the Press!

New musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, will open on Broadway this fall at the Belasco Theatre. The cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos from the big event here!

4
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Reveals Complete Broadway Cast Photo
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Reveals Complete Broadway Cast

Get the latest news on the cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway, including Caesar Samayoa and Cristina Sastre. Get all the details on when and where you can see this exciting production.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: See Billy Porter, J. Harrison Ghee, Melissa Etheridge & More at New York Stage and Film GalaPhotos: See Billy Porter, J. Harrison Ghee, Melissa Etheridge & More at New York Stage and Film Gala
Trans Student Removed From Production of OKLAHOMA! in Texas After 'New Policy' is ImplementedTrans Student Removed From Production of OKLAHOMA! in Texas After 'New Policy' is Implemented
Metropolitan Opera Will Honor Stephen Schwartz at Gala, Featuring Kristin Chenoweth, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More!Metropolitan Opera Will Honor Stephen Schwartz at Gala, Featuring Kristin Chenoweth, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More!
Video: Arielle Jacobs Shares Touching Moment She Found Out Will Star in HERE LIES LOVEVideo: Arielle Jacobs Shares Touching Moment She Found Out Will Star in HERE LIES LOVE

Videos

BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals Video
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. Video
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr.
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
& JULIET
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SPAMALOT
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You