Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway

Rehearsals are udnerway for the new musical How to Dance in Ohio! Inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, the new musical features book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik (she/her), music by Jacob Yandura (he/him), choreography by Mayte Natalio (she/her), and direction by Sammi Cannold (she/her) – all making their Broadway debuts. How to Dance in Ohio will begin previews on November 15, 2023, and open on December 10, 2023.



Reprising their roles on Broadway from the world premiere engagement at Syracuse Stage, the cast was heralded by The Syracuse Post Standard as, “both reflecting and respecting neurodivergence, with every single actor onstage delivering a distinguished, joyous, jaw-dropping performance.” In the parts of the real-life autistic young adults featured in the HBO documentary, are a cast of seven autistic actors, all making their Broadway debuts: Desmond Edwards (he/they) as Remy, Amelia Fei [Yi-Hsuan Fei] (she/her) as Caroline, Madison Kopec (they/she) as Marideth, Liam Pearce (he/him) as Drew, Imani Russell (they/them) as Mel, Conor Tague (he/him) as Tommy, and Ashley Wool (she/her) as Jessica.



Broadway veteran Caesar Samayoa (he/him; Come from Away, Sister Act) will star as renown psychologist Dr. Emilio Amigo and Cristina Sastre (she/her; Legally Blonde at The Muny) will play his daughter Ashley Amigo. Also featured in the cast are Broadway veterans Haven Burton (she/her; Shrek the Musical, Violet) as Terry, Darlesia Cearcy (she/her; Shuffle Along, Once On This Island) as Johanna, Carlos L Encinias (he/him; Les Miserables), Nick Gaswirth (he/him; …The Great Comet of 1812), Melina Kalomas (she/her; Young Frankenstein), and Martín Solá (he/him; On Your Feet!). Completing the cast are Jean Christian Barry (they/them; Stranger Sings), Collin Hancock (he/him), Hunter Hollingsworth (he/him), Marina Jansen (they/them), Ayanna Nicole Thomas (she/her), and Marina Pires (she/her; Aladdin, On Your Feet!).



How to Dance in Ohio is a heartfelt and poignant new musical about the desire to connect and the courage it takes to put yourself out into the world. As a group of seven autistic young adults prepare for their first ever formal dance—they face a challenge that breaks open their routines as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing down hopes and fears, ready to take a momentous first step…and dance.



The musical was originally developed with the late, legendary Broadway director Harold Prince and is dedicated to his instrumental work on the project.



The full creative team includes Tony Award nominated scenic designer Robert Brill (Ain’t Too Proud, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Tony Award nominated costume designer Sarafina Bush (For Colored Girls…), two–time Tony Award winning lighting designer Bradley King (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) and sound designer Connor Wang (The Cher Show – assist). Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin (The Light in the Piazza), Music Direction is by Lily Ling and Scott Rowen (Hamilton) is the production stage manager. The production is cast by Benton Whitley, CSA & Micah Johnson-Levy of Whitley Theatrical. General management is by ShowTown Theatricals, Music Consultation is by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Production counsel is Doug Nevin/ Klaris Law and the Production Manager is Bethany Stewert (What the Constitution Means to Me).



Photo Credit: Andy Henderson



Ashley Wool, Amelia Fei, Sammi Cannold



Ashley Wool, Amelia Fei



Cristina Sastre & Caesar Samayoa



Sammi Cannold and company



Liam Pearce & Caesar Samayoa and cast



Sammi Cannold, Liam Pearce and Caesar Samayoa + cast



Ashley Wool and Caesar Samayoa



Ashley Wool, Imani Russell, Desmond Luis Edwards, Liam Pearce, Connor Tague



Carlos L. Encinias, Melina Kalomas, Liam Pearce



Carlos L. Encinias, Melina Kalomas, Nick Gaswirth, Martín Lara



Darlesia Cearcy, Amelia Fei, Sammi Cannold



Cast of How to Dance in Ohio



Cast of How to Dance in Ohio



Haven Burton



Imani Russell



Liam Pearce & Cast



Liam Pearce



Madison Kopec, Amelia Fei, Liam Pearce



Madison Kopec



Cast of How to Dance in Ohio



Cast of How to Dance in Ohio



Cast of How to Dance in Ohio



Cast of How to Dance in Ohio



Cast of How to Dance in Ohio



Cast of How to Dance in Ohio



Cast of How to Dance in Ohio