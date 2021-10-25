Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE WOMAN IN BLACK at the McKittrick Hotel

Just last night, the McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, welcomed back The Woman in Black - a ghost play in a pub. Tickets are on sale only through ­­­January 30, 2022.

The Woman in Black tells the story of a young lawyer who stumbles upon a small town with a grave secret. Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation comes dramatically alive in Robin Herford's gripping production of Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost story.

Director Herford reunites with actors Porter and Acton, who both starred in the London stage production, to reprise their roles for this limited engagement in New York.

First presented for a three-week run in the theatre bar at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, The Woman in Black moved to the West End two years later. The second-longest running play in Theatreland has been enthralling audiences there ever since.

Numerous national and international tours have followed, but the site-specific reimagining for The McKittrick marks the first chance audiences have to experience it as originally staged, in a pub, more than 30 years ago. The Club Car provides the perfect setting to weave the story among and around its audience.

Performances are offered on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 7 PM and matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM. Tickets are priced at $79 and $99.In addition, traditional British pub-style fare and draft ales are available to enjoy before the show.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas