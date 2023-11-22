Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA stars Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Sessions, Mary Testa and Kalyn West.
On Monday, November 20, the Lincoln Center Theater production of the new Michael John LaChiusa musical THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA opened at the Mitzi E. Newhouse. The musical is directed and co-choregraphed by Graciela Daniele.
See photos from opening night below!
THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA stars Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Sessions, Mary Testa and Kalyn West. The production features co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano, CSA. The production has sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, recreated by David Lander, and sound by Drew Levy. Thomas J. Gates is the Stage Manager.
Photo credit: Chasi Annexy
Rebecca Ashley and J.T. Rogers
Michael John LaChiusa and Graciela Daniele
Mary Testa, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Kayln West and Andrea Burns
Mary Testa, Eden Espinosa, Kayln West and Andrea Burns
Mary Testa and Michael John LaChiusa
Jules Fisher and Graciela Daniele
Ira Weitzman, Graciela Daniele and Alex Sanchez
Graciela Daniele, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty
Graciela Daniele and Eden Espinosa
Francis Munoz, Debra Cardona, Amanda Arjona and Scott Ahearn
Donna Murphy and Priscilla Lopez
Deborah Abramson and Graciela Daniele
Deborah Abramson and Sheela Ramesh
Bobby Steggert, Tally Sessions and Guest
Bill Rauch and Christopher Liam Moore
Beowulf Boritt and Mimi Bilinski
The cast with members of the crew and creative team
The cast of Gardens of Anuncia
Tally Sessions and Enrique Acevedo
Ira Weitzman and Michael John LaChiusa
