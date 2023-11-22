Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

On Monday, November 20, the Lincoln Center Theater production of the new Michael John LaChiusa musical THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA opened at the Mitzi E. Newhouse. The musical is directed and co-choregraphed by Graciela Daniele.

See photos from opening night below!



THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA stars Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Sessions, Mary Testa and Kalyn West. The production features co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano, CSA. The production has sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, recreated by David Lander, and sound by Drew Levy. Thomas J. Gates is the Stage Manager.



Photo credit: Chasi Annexy