Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea is now running off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 3 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $77
Cast
Photos
Videos

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott just celebrated its opening tonight at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street). Written by John Patrick Shanley, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea is directed by Jeff Ward, in his stage directorial debut, with movement by Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber. Check out photos from inside opening night below!
 
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea is produced by Sam Rockwell and Mark Berger’s Play Hooky Productions, Seaview, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson.
 
Have you ever been caught in an earthquake? A chance meeting. A dive bar. Some encounters are so dangerous and so beautiful, they redefine the meaning of love. Follow two desperate people in the Bronx, Danny and Roberta, as they walk the line between destruction and transcendence.
 
John Patrick Shanley is one of the most celebrated dramatists of his generation. His accolades include an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film Moonstruck and the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for his play, Doubt: A Parable. The original production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea premiered off-Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre Downtown in 1984 starring June Stein and John Turturro (who won an Obie Award for his performance). Danny was Shanley’s second produced play. More than 20 of his plays have premiered off-Broadway.




RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Photo
Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott just celebrated opening night at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Let's see what the critics had to say...

2
Photos: See Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Photo
Photos: See Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA

Get a First Look at Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott in Danny and the Deep Blue Sea!

3
Aubrey Plaza Reveals She is Living With Patti LuPone Photo
Aubrey Plaza Reveals She is Living With Patti LuPone

A pair of New York City roommates has emerged, Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone! Plaza revealed in an interview that she is living with LuPone while working on the  Off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

4
Interview: Jeff Ward Discusses Directing Danny and the Deep Blue Sea Photo
Interview: Jeff Ward Discusses Directing Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

In this exclusive interview, Jeff Ward discusses his transition from acting to directing, his attachment to 'Danny and the Deep Blue Sea,' and his unique vision for the play. Gain insights into his creative process and the challenges he faced in his directorial debut.

More Hot Stories For You

David Harbour, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ann Dowd, and Denis O'Hare to Perform in Signature Theatre Reading of Sam Shepard's TRUE WESTDavid Harbour, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ann Dowd, and Denis O'Hare to Perform in Signature Theatre Reading of Sam Shepard's TRUE WEST
Photos: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at The PublicPhotos: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public
Tickets to CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL & AN AMERICAN SOLDIER at Perelman Performance Arts Center On Sale NowTickets to CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL & AN AMERICAN SOLDIER at Perelman Performance Arts Center On Sale Now
Taylor Schilling, Gabby Beans & More to Star in THE APIARY at Second Stage TheaterTaylor Schilling, Gabby Beans & More to Star in THE APIARY at Second Stage Theater

Videos

Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE Video
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
SIX
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET

Recommended For You