Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott just celebrated its opening tonight at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street). Written by John Patrick Shanley, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea is directed by Jeff Ward, in his stage directorial debut, with movement by Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber. Check out photos from inside opening night below!



Danny and the Deep Blue Sea is produced by Sam Rockwell and Mark Berger’s Play Hooky Productions, Seaview, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson.



Have you ever been caught in an earthquake? A chance meeting. A dive bar. Some encounters are so dangerous and so beautiful, they redefine the meaning of love. Follow two desperate people in the Bronx, Danny and Roberta, as they walk the line between destruction and transcendence.



John Patrick Shanley is one of the most celebrated dramatists of his generation. His accolades include an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film Moonstruck and the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for his play, Doubt: A Parable. The original production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea premiered off-Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre Downtown in 1984 starring June Stein and John Turturro (who won an Obie Award for his performance). Danny was Shanley’s second produced play. More than 20 of his plays have premiered off-Broadway.