Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of CORRUPTION at Lincoln Center Theater

The Lincoln Center Theater production of CORRUPTION is officially open at the Mitzi E. Newhouse. CORRUPTION is a new play by J.T. Rogers, directed by Bartlett Sher.

See photos from opening night below! Stars on the red carpet included Ali Ewoldt, Andrew Burnap, Kathy Najimy and many more.

CORRUPTION stars Dylan Baker, John Behlmann, Saffron Burrows, Anthony Cochrane, Sanjit De Silva, K. Todd Freeman, Eleanor Handley, Robyn Kerr, Sepideh Moafi, Seth Numrich, Michael Siberry, T. Ryder Smith and Toby Stephens and features sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington, and projections by 59 Productions/Benjamin Pearcy and Brad Peterson. Theresa Flanagan is the Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron