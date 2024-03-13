Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of CORRUPTION at Lincoln Center Theater

See photos from opening night below! Stars on the red carpet included Ali Ewoldt, Andrew Burnap, Kathy Najimy and many more.
|
The Lincoln Center Theater production of CORRUPTION is officially open at the Mitzi E. Newhouse. CORRUPTION is a new play by J.T. Rogers, directed by Bartlett Sher.
See photos from opening night below! Stars on the red carpet included Ali Ewoldt, Andrew Burnap, Kathy Najimy and many more.
CORRUPTION stars Dylan Baker, John Behlmann, Saffron Burrows, Anthony Cochrane, Sanjit De Silva, K. Todd Freeman, Eleanor Handley, Robyn Kerr, Sepideh Moafi, Seth Numrich, Michael Siberry, T. Ryder Smith and Toby Stephens and features sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington, and projections by 59 Productions/Benjamin Pearcy and Brad Peterson. Theresa Flanagan is the Stage Manager.
Photo credit: Tricia Baron
Mat Hostetler, Dylan and Becky Ann Baker
Stellene Volandes
Bartlett Sher, Chair Kewsong Lee, J.T. Rogers and Tom Watson
Bartlett Sher, J.T. Rogers, Erika Mallin and Kewsong Lee
Bartlett Sher, Linda LeRoy Janklow and Kewsong Lee
Benjamin Thys, Mat Hostetler, Doireann Mac Mahon and C. David Johnson
Dan Finnerty, Skin, Patricia Rozema, Saffron Burrows and Kathy Najimy
David Warren, Eric Kuhn, Linda LeRoy Janklow, Natasha Valocci, Helen Lee Warren, and Stellene Volandes
Doireann Mac Mahon and Andrew Burnap
LJ and John Behlmann
LJ Behlmann and Grey Henson
Members of the cast
Miranda Haymon and Justin Ellington
Sepideh Moafi, Saffron Burrows, Elanor Handley and Robyn Kerr
Skin
Skin and Saffron Burrows
T. Ryder Smith and Eleanor Handley
The cast and creatives with Tom Watson
The cast of CORRUPTION with Barteltt Sher and J.T. Rogers
Theresa Flanagan, Karen Evanouskas and Guadalupe Chavezmalagon
Toby Stephens and Saffron Burrows
Toby Stephens and Sanjit De Silva
Tom Watson, Toby Stephens, J.T. Rogers and Bartlett Sher
Videos