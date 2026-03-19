Photos: Gillian Lynne Honored With Sardi’s Portrait For 100th Birthday

Go inside the celebration of Dame Gillian Lynne’s 100th birthday in new photos from inside Sardi's restaurant. The iconic eatery marked the occasion with the unveiling of her portrait. Lynn passed away in 2018 at the age of 92.

Lynne made a significant impact across ballet, theatre, film, and television, directing more than sixty productions in the West End and on Broadway, as well as working on feature films and television projects as a director, choreographer, and performer.

In 2018, London’s New London Theatre was renamed the Gillian Lynne Theatre, becoming the first West End theatre to be named after a woman.

A former leading soloist with Sadler’s Wells Ballet, Lynne later became known for her work developing jazz dance in Britain. Her choreography for CATS was recognized with a special Olivier Award, created to honor her contribution to musical theatre.

Her stage credits include CABARET, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, MY FAIR LADY, and CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, among many others. She also directed opera productions including The Flying Dutchman and Parsifal, and worked extensively in television and film.

Lynne received numerous honors throughout her career, including multiple Olivier Awards, the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Award from the Royal Academy of Dance, and a BAFTA. She was appointed CBE in 1997 and was made a Dame in 2014 for her services to dance and musical theatre.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas