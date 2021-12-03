Photos: Get A First Look At Broadway-Bound ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Click Here for More Articles on Once Upon a One More Time

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, the new musical featuring the songs of Britney Spears - now on stage at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC through January 2nd.

Directed and choreographed by internationally acclaimed Drama Desk-nominated artists Keone and Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself"), Once Upon a One More Time features an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside) and the music of Grammy Award winner Britney Spears. Creative Consultation for the production is by five-time Tony Award nominee David Leveaux (Nine; Romeo & Juliet on Broadway; NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live").

Briga Heelan (Great News, Judd Apatow's Love) and Justin Guarini (Romeo and Juliet, "American Idol") will star as Cinderella and Prince Charming, alongside Tony Award winner Michael McGrath (Nice Work If You Can Get It, Spamalot) as Narrator, Tony nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show, The Cher Show) as Stepmother, Aisha Jackson (Waitress, Frozen) as Snow White, Brooke Dillman (Superbad, Wrecked) as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), and Mimi Scardulla (We Are The Tigers) and Tess Soltau (Wicked) as Stepsisters Belinda and Betany.

Also featured in the cast are Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Raymond J. Lee as Clumsy, Wonu Ogunfowora as Rapunzel, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Weed as Princess and the Pea, and Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid, with Adrianna Weir and Mila Weir sharing the role of Little Girl. Rounding out the company's dynamic ensemble are Belinda Allyn as Belle, Stephen Brower as Prince Suave, Jennifer Florentino as Little Red Riding Hood, Selene Haro as Gretl, Joshua Johnson as Prince Brawny, Amy Hillner Larsen as Goldilocks, Kevin Trinio Perdido as Prince Mischievous, Stephen Scott Wormley by Prince Affable, and swing performers Matt Allen, Salisha Thomas, Matthew Tiberi, and Diana Vaden.

In this highly anticipated world premiere of the Broadway-bound musical, beloved classic fairytale princesses gather for their fortnightly book club, longing for a new story. When a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, it spurs a royal revelation: there is more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss! Powered by the chart-topping anthems of the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears - including "Oops!... I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Stronger," and "Toxic" - Once Upon a One More Time sends audiences on a heartwarming and uproarious musical adventure about smashing the glass slipper and reclaiming your own happily ever after.

The design team of Once Upon a One More Time includes Scenic Designer Anna Fleischle (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Costume & Hair Designer Loren Elstein (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead), Lighting Designer Sonoyo Nishikawa (Prince of Broadway), Sound Designer Andrew Keister (On Your Feet!), Tony-nominated Projection Designer Sven Ortel (Newsies), and Wig Designer Ashley Rae Callahan (Beetlejuice). Once Upon a One More Time is presented at Shakespeare Theatre Company by special arrangement with Nederlander Presentations, Inc (James L. Nederlander, President).