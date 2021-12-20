Photos: First Look at the JERSEY BOYS National Tour

JERSEY BOYS has relaunched its National Tour, kicking off its 15th touring season with technical rehearsals and an engagement in Detroit, MI at the Music Hall (December 12-18). The 2021-22 touring season will next play Dallas Summer Musicals Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, TX, December 28, 2021 to January 9, 2022. The season will also feature return engagements in Norfolk, VA; Minneapolis, MN; Denver, CO; Chicago, IL; Houston, TX; Pittsburgh, PA and Washington DC among many others.

Get a first look at photos below!

Since the tour launched in 2006, JERSEY BOYS has been booked into 250 cities in 49 states in the US, 9 Canadian provinces, Monterrey, Mexico, and has played over 5,000 performances on tour across North America. The 2021-22 touring schedule is available here. Additional cities will be announced later.

Casting for the 2021-22 touring season of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The cast will be led by Eric Chambliss (Bob Gaudio), Matt Faucher (Nick Massi), Devon Goffman (Tommy DeVito) and Jon Hacker (Frankie Valli) as The Four Seasons.

The ensemble of JERSEY BOYS includes Justin Albinder, Amy Coelho, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, Samantha Gershman, Katie Goffman, Antonio King, Connor Lyon, Kevin Patrick Martin, Sean McGee, Hamilton Moore, Alec Michael Ryan and Bruno Vida.

JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award®-winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Tony Award®-winner Sergio Trujillo. The production includes Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations by Steve Orich.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Beggin'" and "Working My Way Back To You."