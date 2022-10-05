Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Kate Baldwin, Max von Essen, and More in Goodspeed's 42ND STREET

42nd Street runs through November 6th.

Oct. 05, 2022 Â 

Goodspeed Musicals has released production photos for the blockbuster tap dancing extravaganza 42nd Street. The toe-tapping crowd-pleaser runs from Sept. 16 - Nov. 6 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

Check out photos from the production below!

This fresh, new production, a love letter to Broadway is the ultimate show biz fairy tale of the chorus kid who becomes an overnight star. A 1930s backstage musical packed with plenty of pizzazz, it will set your heart pounding with its rhythmically tapping feet and a hit parade of songs, including "Lullaby of Broadway," "We're In The Money," "Shuffle Off To Buffalo," and of course, "42nd Street." It's tap dance heaven!

42nd Street features music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin, and book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble. It is based on the novel by Bradford Ropes and the motion picture 42nd Street owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed by Warner Bros.

Julian Marsh is played by Tony Award nominee Max von Essen (Broadway: An American in Paris, Anastasia, Evita). Dorothy Brock is played by two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Broadway: Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow). Billy Lawlor is played by Blake Stadnik (NBC's This is Us, National Tour: 42nd Street). Peggy Sawyer is played by Carina-Kay Louchiey (Broadway: MJ The Musical, National Tour: Hamilton).

Abner Dillon is played by David Jennings (Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Once On This Island, After Midnight). Pat Denning is played by Patrick Oliver Jones (Goodspeed: Anne of Green Gables; Off-Broadway: The Extraordinary Ordinary, Church & State). Bert Barry is played by E. Clayton Cornelious (Goodspeed: Romeo and Juliet, The Musical from William Shakespeare; Broadway: POTUS, Ain't Too Proud). Maggie Jones is played by Lisa Howard (Goodspeed: Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas; Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Escape To Margaritaville, Priscilla Queen Of The Dessert). Annie Reilly is played by Eloise Kropp (Goodspeed: Carousel; Broadway: The Music Man, Cats). Andy Lee is played by Lamont Brown (National Tour: 42nd Street).

The ensemble features Willie Clyde Beaton II, Sarah Dearstyne (National Tour: Bandstand), Berklea Going (Goodspeed: Chasing Rainbows!), Candice Hatakeyama, Danielle Jackman, Edward Juvier (Broadway: Les MisÃ©rables, The Phantom of the Opera), Taylor Lane, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Brady Miller, Christian Probst (Broadway: The Book of Mormon), Christopher Shin (Goodspeed: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Anything Goes; Broadway: Mary Poppins). Swings for this production are Kirsty Fuller and Derek Luscutoff.

42nd Street is directed and choreographed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner (Goodspeed: Lucky In The Rain, George M!, Babes In Arms; Broadway: 42nd Street, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Dames at Sea, Ain't Broadway Grand, State Fair).

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org.

Photo Credit: Diane Sobolewski

Max von Essen, Carina-Kay Louchiey, and Company of 42nd Street

Blake Stadnik and Company of 42nd Street

Company of 42nd Street

Blake Stadnik and Carina-Kay Louchiey

Kate Baldwin

Candice Hatakeyama, Sara Dearstyne, Lisa Howard, & Carina-Kay Louchiey

Max von Essen and Carina-Kay Louchiey

Carina-Kay Louchiey

Company of 42nd Street

Lisa Howard, Brady Miller, Willie Clyde Beaton II, Christian Probts, and Christopher Shin

Blake Stadnick and Company of 42nd Street

Eloise Kropp and E. Clayton Cornelious

Max von Essen

Kate Baldwin and Patrick Oliver Jones

E. Clayton Cornelious, Kate Baldwin, and David Jennings

Sarah Dearstyne, Candice Hatakeyama, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Eloise Kropp, and Lamont Browning

Carina-Kay Louchiey and Kate Baldwin

Lisa Howard and E. Clayton Cornelious




