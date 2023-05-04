Photos: First Look at Joy Woods and Drew Gehling in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Woods returns to Skid Row after originating the role of Chiffon in the production, alongside Matt Doyle as Seymour, Drew Gehling as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. and more.

Production photos have been released of Joy Woods as Audrey in the three-time Best Revival Award-winning Little Shop of Horrors, now in its third year of performances at the Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd Street). Woods returns to Skid Row after originating the role of Chiffon in the production, alongside Tony Award winner Matt Doyle as Seymour, Drew Gehling as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., and Stephen DeRosa as Mushnik, who is temporarily taking over the role during Brad Oscar's leave of absence.

See the photos below!

Rounding out the current cast is Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, D'Kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Tiffany Renee Thompson
as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, Camryn Hampton, Weston Chandler Long, Teddy
Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Kevin Pariseau, Jeff Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, and Melissa Victor.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).    

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.    



