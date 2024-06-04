Photos: First Look at BD Wong and Rosalind Chao in WHAT BECAME OF US

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere of What Became of Us, written by Shayan Lotfi (Off-Broadway debut) and directed by Jennifer Chang (The Far Country at Berkeley Rep) is currently in performances at Atlantic Theater Company. What Became of Us opens tonight at Atlantic Stage 2.

In alignment with the playwright’s vision, this unique production will have two separate casts: one featuring Rosalind Chao and BD Wong, and another featuring Shohreh Aghdashloo and Tony Shalhoub.

Get a first look at Rosalind Chao and BD Wong below!





Two siblings.

One born there. One born here.

How do they maintain their connections to The Old Country, and to This Country, and to each other?



What Became of Us began performances on Friday, May 17th for a limited engagement through Saturday, June 29th.



Rosalind Chao & BD Wong perform May 17 – June 15, 2024.

Shohreh Aghdashloo & Tony Shalhoub perform June 10 – June 29, 2024.

Both casts perform in succession June 11–13, 2024: For four performances only, both casts will perform back-to-back as an exclusive double-feature event!

What Became of Us features sets by Tanya Orellana, costumes by Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting by Reza Behjat, original music & sound by Fan Zhang, casting by Caparelliotis Casting: David Caparelliotis, CSA; Joe Geary, CSA. Alyssa K. Howard will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

