Photos: First Look At The Cast of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE On Broadway

See new photos of the Broadway cast of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, which began rehearsals on Monday, January 22nd! Get your first look at the cast led by Emmy-winners Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli and more!

The new Broadway production of Henrik Ibsen’s thunderous masterwork, AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, adapted by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog and directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold, runs for a strictly limited 16-week engagement at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) beginning performances Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and officially opening Monday, March 18, 2024.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE features scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates, production stage management by Rachel Bauder, technical supervision by Juniper Street Productions, and casting by Taylor Williams Casting. 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.

A small-town doctor considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power not only try to silence him—they try to destroy him.